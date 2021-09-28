Liz Cheney Reverses Stance On Gay Marriage: ‘I Was Wrong’

Andrew Trunsky

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming said Sunday that she was wrong for opposing same-sex marriage eight years ago, a position that drove a wedge between her and her sister, who is gay, and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney.

“I was wrong. I was wrong,” Cheney told CBS News’ Lesley Stahl during a “60 Minutes” profile. “I love my sister very much. I love her family very much. And I was wrong. It’s a very personal issue and very personal for my family. I believe that my dad was right. And my sister and I have had that conversation.”

“I was not expecting that,” Stahl replied.

Cheney publicly opposed same-sex marriage in 2013 during her unsuccessful primary challenge of former Republican Sen. Mike Enzi. She then said that while she loved her family and sister “very much,” saying same-sex marriage is “just an issue on which we disagree.”

But Cheney’s sister, Mary, replied directly on Facebook. “Liz – this isn’t just an issue on which we disagree you’re just wrong – and on the wrong side of history.”

Four years earlier, Dick Cheney had publicly come out in support of same-sex marriage, saying that, “I think, you know, freedom means freedom for everyone.”

“I think people ought to be free to enter into any kind of union they wish, any kind of arrangement they wish,” he added.

Cheney echoed her father Sunday, telling Stahl that “freedom means freedom for everybody.”

“This is an issue that we have to recognize, you know, as human beings, that we need to work against discrimination of all kinds in our country, in our state,” she said.

