Live Video Updates: Israel And Hamas Agree To Temporary Ceasefire: REPORT

Kate Anderson

Israel and Hamas have agreed to a tentative ceasefire agreement that would allow for a five-day pause in exchange for hostages in Gaza, according to the Washington Post.

The deal was reportedly brokered between Qatari mediators in Doha, Qatar, alongside Israel, the United States and Hamas, according to the Washington Post. The agreement would pause fighting on both sides for five days to allow for humanitarian assistance to Gaza and the release of 50 hostages taken by Hamas during the attacks on Oct. 7 that left over 1,400 dead.

The pause could take place in the next few days barring any changes to the agreement, according to the Washington Post. However, overhead surveillancewould remain in place in order to ensure the pause remains in place. The hostages will reportedly be released in batches over the five-day period.

Israeli National Security Council head Tzachi Haegbi said Friday that Israel would only consider a temporary ceasefire if there was “a massive release of our hostages … and it will be limited and short, because after that we will continue to work towards achieving our war goals,” according to the Washington Post.

An Israeli Embassy spokesperson told the Washington Post that “we are not going to comment” on the hostage situation in regards to the deal. Several hostages have already been released by Hamas in recent weeks and two were reportedly found dead by the Israeli military.

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said earlier on Saturday that the siege in Gaza would continue, but noted that Israel would allow fuel to be brought into Gaza, according to the Washington Post.

“For international support to continue, humanitarian aid is essential,” Netanyahu said. “Because of that, we accepted the recommendation to bring fuel into Gaza.”

