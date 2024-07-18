Live Video Coverage: Primetime Acceptance Speech for Donald Trump

On Thursday night in Milwaukee, the Republican National Convention will take place, where Donald Trump, just days after an assassination attempt, is expected to officially become the party’s 2024 presidential nominee to challenge Joe Biden. The twice impeached and convicted felon sailed through the GOP primary races, surpassing competitors and gathering significantly more than the necessary number of delegates to secure the nomination.

On the final day of the convention, Trump informed Salena Zito of the Washington Examiner during an interview that he is revising his Thursday convention speech to capitalize on a historic opportunity to unite the nation. “If this hadn’t occurred, it would have been one of the most remarkable speeches,” primarily targeting Biden, Trump conveyed to Zito.

The second day of the Republican National Convention on Tuesday was notable, highlighting traditional GOP themes such as border security and public safety, which are central to former President Donald Trump’s campaign. The event also featured speeches from Trump’s primary rivals, underscoring the GOP’s unity and contrasting with the Democratic Party’s growing concerns about President Joe Biden’s viability.

Donald Trump is not one to quickly let go of a grudge. His frustration was evident when he chose not to participate in the party’s debates, upset that some fellow Republicans had the audacity to challenge his bid for this year’s nomination.

On Tuesday, Trump observed from his convention hall box as two of his key primary opponents, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, called for party unity behind the nominee.