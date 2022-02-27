Live Video Coverage of CPAC Orlando: Former President Donald Trump closes out the weekend this afternoon 2 pm

By
News Talk Florida
-

Opening Formalities

02/27/2022

9:00am

Gatlin BCD

The Moron in Chief

James Carafano, Rep. Lauren Boebert, Rep. Darrell Issa, Rep. Mike Kelly, Jack Brewer, and Buck Sexton

02/27/2022

9:20am

Gatlin BCD

A Speech by Larry Kudlow

02/27/2022

10:10am

Gatlin BCD

Wins, Losses, and Lessons: A Conversation with Lou Holtz

Matt Schlapp and Coach Lou Holtz

02/27/2022

10:30am

Gatlin BCD

Array

Desecrators

Mercedes Schlapp, Matt Schlapp, and Deal Hudson

02/27/2022

10:40am

Gatlin BCD

The Government is Dangerous to Your Health

Jason Rantz, Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Brooke Miller, and Dr. Oz

02/27/2022

11:00am

Gatlin BCD

Biden’s Breadlines

Former Rep. Bob Beauprez, Larry Elder, and Kevin Hassett

02/27/2022

11:25am

Gatlin BCD

FAANGs Kill

Sen. James Lankford, Rachel Bovard, and Sean Davis

02/27/2022

11:50am

Gatlin BCD

Trump’s Ambassadors

Amb. Lynda Blanchard, Amb. Carla Sands, and Amb. Lana Marks

02/27/2022

12:15pm

Gatlin BCD

Sorry Stacey, you are not the Governor

Charlie Gerow, Rep. Jody Hice, Sara Carter, and Former A.G. Pam Bondi

02/27/2022

12:40pm

Gatlin BCD

Straw Poll

02/27/2022

1:05pm

Gatlin BCD

Power Play

Featuring Fmr. Sen. David Perdue, Charles W. Herbster, Rep. Kat Cammack, and A.G. Eric Schmitt

02/27/2022

1:20pm

Gatlin BCD

A Speech by Donald Trump Jr.

02/27/2022

1:55pm

Gatlin BCD

Live Performance by Lee Greenwood

02/27/2022

2:15pm

Gatlin BCD

*Agenda timing and events are subject to change

View the full agenda, including past days, here.