Live Video Coverage of CPAC Orlando: Former President Donald Trump closes out the weekend this afternoon 2 pm

Opening Formalities
02/27/2022
9:00am
Gatlin BCD
The Moron in Chief
James Carafano, Rep. Lauren Boebert, Rep. Darrell Issa, Rep. Mike Kelly, Jack Brewer, and Buck Sexton
02/27/2022
9:20am
Gatlin BCD
A Speech by Larry Kudlow
02/27/2022
10:10am
Gatlin BCD
Wins, Losses, and Lessons: A Conversation with Lou Holtz
Matt Schlapp and Coach Lou Holtz
02/27/2022
10:30am
Gatlin BCD
Desecrators
Mercedes Schlapp, Matt Schlapp, and Deal Hudson
02/27/2022
10:40am
Gatlin BCD
The Government is Dangerous to Your Health
Jason Rantz, Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Brooke Miller, and Dr. Oz
02/27/2022
11:00am
Gatlin BCD
Biden’s Breadlines
Former Rep. Bob Beauprez, Larry Elder, and Kevin Hassett
02/27/2022
11:25am
Gatlin BCD
FAANGs Kill
Sen. James Lankford, Rachel Bovard, and Sean Davis
02/27/2022
11:50am
Gatlin BCD
Trump’s Ambassadors
Amb. Lynda Blanchard, Amb. Carla Sands, and Amb. Lana Marks
02/27/2022
12:15pm
Gatlin BCD
Sorry Stacey, you are not the Governor
Charlie Gerow, Rep. Jody Hice, Sara Carter, and Former A.G. Pam Bondi
02/27/2022
12:40pm
Gatlin BCD
Straw Poll
02/27/2022
1:05pm
Gatlin BCD
Power Play
Featuring Fmr. Sen. David Perdue, Charles W. Herbster, Rep. Kat Cammack, and A.G. Eric Schmitt
02/27/2022
1:20pm
Gatlin BCD
A Speech by Donald Trump Jr.
02/27/2022
1:55pm
Gatlin BCD
Live Performance by Lee Greenwood
02/27/2022
2:15pm
Gatlin BCD
