Live video coverage CPAC 2022 Orlando: Friday, Saturday and Sunday highlights. Sen. Rubio, Scott and Former President Trump.

General Registration
02/25/2022
8:00am
Panzacola G1
Opening Formalities
02/25/2022
8:30am
Gatlin BCD
Mercedes Schlapp Welcomes Harrison Rogers with Tito Ortiz and Frank Mir
02/25/2022
8:45am
Gatlin BCD
A Speech by Senator Marco Rubio
02/25/2022
9:00am
Gatlin BCD
Fighters on the Front Line
Mercedes Schlapp, Rep. Jim Banks, Kimberly Fletcher, Tudor Dixon, Leila Centner, Hannah Smith, Brendon Leslie, A.G. Ashley Moody, Rebecca Kleefisch, Gov. Scott Walker, Rep. Madison Cawthorn
02/25/2022
9:15am
Gatlin BCD
CPAC Central
02/25/2022
10:00am
Panzacola FGH
Offsides
Matt Schlapp and Michele Tafoya
02/25/2022
10:30am
Gatlin BCD
A Speech by Rep. Byron Donalds
02/25/2022
10:45am
Gatlin BCD
A Speech by Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo
02/25/2022
11:00am
Gatlin BCD
Drill Dummy Drill
Sean Spicer, Harriett Hageman, and Gov. Mike Dunleavy
02/25/2022
11:15am
Gatlin BCD
Breaking China’s Power: No more “10% for the Big Guy”
Gordon Chang, KT McFarland, Rep. Greg Steube, Rep. Scott Perry, Jan Jekielek, and Christl Mahfouz
02/25/2022
11:35am
Gatlin BCD
A Conversation between Matt Spalding and Vivek Ramaswamy
02/25/2022
12:20pm
Gatlin BCD
The Truth about January 6th: A conversation with Julie Kelly
02/25/2022
12:45pm
Gatlin BCD
Persecution by Prosecution
Matt Whitaker, Former Acting US Attorney General
02/25/2022
12:55pm
Gatlin BCD
A Real Conversation on Crime and Safety
Matt Whitaker, David Sunday, Peter Lucido, and Kent Volkmer
02/25/2022
1:00pm
Gatlin BCD
Town Hall: Pupil Propoganda
Candace Owens, Stacy Langton, Rep. Ted Budd, Rep. Mary Miller, and Deroy Murdock
02/25/2022
1:30pm
Gatlin BCD
A Speech by Governor Kristi Noem
02/25/2022
2:10pm
Gatlin BCD
Making Middle East Peace Great Again
Katie Pavlich and David Friedman
02/25/2022
2:25pm
Gatlin BCD
A Conversation with Dr. Ben Carson and Ben Ferguson
02/25/2022
2:45pm
Gatlin BCD
The First Amendment Fund: Defending the Canceled
Matt Schlapp and Sen. Bill Hagerty
02/25/2022
3:00pm
Gatlin BCD
Power Play
Featuring Adam Laxalt, John James, Josh Mandel, and Rep. Ken Buck
02/25/2022
3:10pm
Gatlin BCD
A Speech by Ric Grenell
02/25/2022
3:35pm
Gatlin BCD
A Speech by Nigel Farage
02/25/2022
3:50pm
Gatlin BCD
Job Fair
02/25/2022
4:00pm
Panzacola H1
Breakout Session #1
Next Year in Jerusalem
Yitz Tendler, Josh Mandel, Lisa Daftari, Anne Bayefsky, Simcha Dan Rothman, and Rep. Ronny Jackson
St John’s 22 & 23
Is South Korea the Next Venezuela?
Gordon Chang, Sen. Bill Hagerty, Grant Newsham, Sung Yoon Lee, and Amb. Morse Tan
St John’s 24 & 25
A Debate on the Death Penalty
Tony Mattivi and David Leavitt
St John’s 26 & 27
02/25/2022
4:15pm
Breakout Session #2
Will Judges do their Job?
Rep. Ralph Norman, Rep. Barry Loudermilk, and Matt Whitaker
St John’s 22 & 23
Silly Doctor! Sex Changes Aren’t for Kids
Terry Schilling, Kimberly Fletcher, and Jeff Younger
St John’s 24 & 25
Prison CPAC
Patrick Plein, Former Rep. Doug Collins, David Safavian, and Julie Warren
St John’s 26 & 27
02/25/2022
5:15pm
Shabbat Dinner
02/25/2022
7:00pm
Sandlake
Ronald Reagan Dinner
02/25/2022
7:30pm
Gatlin BCD
Saturday
Catholic Mass
Father Frank Pavone
02/26/2022
7:30am
St. Johns
Women’s Breakfast
02/26/2022
8:00am
Terrace
General Registration
02/26/2022
8:00am
Panzacola G1
Breakout Session #1
Lock Downs and Mandates: Now Do You Understand Why We Have a Second Amendment
Madison Gesiotto Gilbert, Rob Smith, Tim Schmidt, and Rep. Madison Cawthorn
St John’s 22 & 23
More Brexits?
James Carafano, Miklos Sanztho, Raymond Ibrahim, and Rob Roos
St John’s 24 & 25
Rethinking Conservatism
Vivek Ramaswamy
St John’s 26 & 27
02/26/2022
9:00am
CPAC Central
02/26/2022
10:00am
Panzacola FGH
Breakout Session #2
Can CPAC Save Latin America?
Joseph Humire, Rep. Mark Green, Eduardo Verástegui, Eduardo Bolsonaro, and Hermann Tertsch
St John’s 22 & 23
Leadership Institute
Matthew Hurtt and Stephen Rowe
St John’s 24 & 25
Ain’t Feelin the Bern
Abraham Enriquez, State Rep. Joe Mitchell, Damani Felder, and Erin Perrine
St John’s 26 & 27
02/26/2022
10:00am
Opening Formalities
02/26/2022
11:00am
Gatlin BCD
They Can’t Shut Us Up!
Amanda Milius, David Harris Jr., and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene
02/26/2022
11:15am
Gatlin BCD
The Commonwealth Counterpunch
Larry O’Connor, Charlie Hurt, Ronna McDaniel, and Ian Prior
02/26/2022
11:30am
Gatlin BCD
Put Him to Bed, Lock Her Up and Send Her to the Border
Kurt Schlichter, Rep. Ronny Jackson, Jack Posobiec, and Monica Crowley
02/26/2022
11:55am
Gatlin BCD
A Conversation with KT McFarland and Senator Bill Hagerty
02/26/2022
12:20pm
Gatlin BCD
CPAC: The Whole World is Watching
Robert O’Brien, Dan Schneider, Amb. Morse Tan, Miklós Szánthó, Giorgia Meloni, Jay Aeba, and Eduardo Verástegui
02/26/2022
12:45pm
Gatlin BCD
A Speech by Senator Rick Scott
02/26/2022
1:50pm
Gatlin BCD
A Conversation with Mollie Hemingway and Matt Schlapp
02/26/2022
2:10pm
Gatlin BCD
A Conversation with Mark Levin and Julie Strauss Levin
02/26/2022
2:25pm
Gatlin BCD
CPAC Now
Matt Schlapp, Mercedes Schlapp, and Matt Whitaker
02/26/2022
2:45pm
Gatlin BCD
A Conversation with Rep. Jim Jordan and Matt Schlapp
02/26/2022
3:15pm
Gatlin BCD
A Speech by Senator John Kennedy
02/26/2022
3:30pm
Gatlin BCD
Why the Working Class Hates the Democrats
Mike Wilkerson, JD Vance, Eric Bolling, Will Hild, and TW Shannon
02/26/2022
3:45pm
Gatlin BCD
Fire Fauci
Todd Starnes, Dr. Peter McCullough, Sebastian Gorka, and Rep. Matt Gaetz
02/26/2022
4:25pm
Gatlin BCD
Woke, Inc.
Mercedes Schlapp, Justin Danhof, and David Bernhardt
02/26/2022
5:05pm
Gatlin BCD
Lock Her Up, FOR REAL
Kash Patel, Devin Nunes, and Lee Smith
02/26/2022
5:30pm
Gatlin BCD
Power Play
Featuring Rep. Mark Green, Gov. Kevin Stitt, and Pete Hegseth
02/26/2022
5:55pm
Gatlin BCD
A Speech by Anne Bayefsky
02/26/2022
6:20pm
Gatlin BCD
A Speech by President Donald J. Trump
02/26/2022
7:00pm
Gatlin BCD
State Lawmakers Reception
02/26/2022
9:00pm
Terrace
Sunday
Catholic Mass
Father Frank Pavone
02/27/2022
7:30am
St. Johns
Protestant Service
02/27/2022
8:00am
General Registration
02/27/2022
8:00am
Panzacola G1
Opening Formalities
02/27/2022
9:00am
Gatlin BCD
The Moron in Chief
James Carafano, Rep. Lauren Boebert, Rep. Darrell Issa, Rep. Mike Kelly, Jack Brewer, and Buck Sexton
02/27/2022
9:20am
Gatlin BCD
A Speech by Larry Kudlow
02/27/2022
10:10am
Gatlin BCD
Desecrators
Mercedes Schlapp, Matt Schlapp, and Deal Hudson
02/27/2022
10:40am
Gatlin BCD
The Government is Dangerous to Your Health
Jason Rantz, Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Brooke Miller, and Dr. Oz
02/27/2022
11:00am
Gatlin BCD
Biden’s Breadlines
Former Rep. Bob Beauprez and Larry Elder
02/27/2022
11:25am
Gatlin BCD
FAANGs Kill
Sen. James Lankford, Rachel Bovard, and Sean Davis
02/27/2022
11:50am
Gatlin BCD
Trump’s Ambassadors
Amb. Lynda Blanchard, Amb. Carla Sands, and Amb. Lana Marks
02/27/2022
12:15pm
Gatlin BCD
Sorry Stacey, you are not the Governor
Charlie Gerow, Rep. Jody Hice, Sara Carter, and Former A.G. Pam Bondi
02/27/2022
12:40pm
Gatlin BCD
Straw Poll
02/27/2022
1:05pm
Gatlin BCD
Power Play
Featuring Fmr. Sen. David Perdue, Charles W. Herbster, Jim Lamon, Rep. Kat Cammack, and A.G. Eric Schmitt
02/27/2022
1:20pm
Gatlin BCD
A Speech by Donald Trump Jr.
02/27/2022
1:55pm
Gatlin BCD
Live Performance by Lee Greenwood
02/27/2022
2:15pm
Gatlin BCD
*Agenda timing and events are subject to change