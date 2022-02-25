Live video coverage CPAC 2022 Orlando: Friday, Saturday and Sunday highlights. Sen. Rubio, Scott and Former President Trump.

General Registration

02/25/2022

8:00am

Panzacola G1

Opening Formalities

02/25/2022

8:30am

Gatlin BCD

Mercedes Schlapp Welcomes Harrison Rogers with Tito Ortiz and Frank Mir

02/25/2022

8:45am

Gatlin BCD

A Speech by Senator Marco Rubio

02/25/2022

9:00am

Gatlin BCD

Fighters on the Front Line

Mercedes Schlapp, Rep. Jim Banks, Kimberly Fletcher, Tudor Dixon, Leila Centner, Hannah Smith, Brendon Leslie, A.G. Ashley Moody, Rebecca Kleefisch, Gov. Scott Walker, Rep. Madison Cawthorn

02/25/2022

9:15am

Gatlin BCD

CPAC Central

02/25/2022

10:00am

Panzacola FGH

Offsides

Matt Schlapp and Michele Tafoya

02/25/2022

10:30am

Gatlin BCD

A Speech by Rep. Byron Donalds

02/25/2022

10:45am

Gatlin BCD

A Speech by Former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo

02/25/2022

11:00am

Gatlin BCD

Drill Dummy Drill

Sean Spicer, Harriett Hageman, and Gov. Mike Dunleavy

02/25/2022

11:15am

Gatlin BCD

Breaking China’s Power: No more “10% for the Big Guy”

Gordon Chang, KT McFarland, Rep. Greg Steube, Rep. Scott Perry, Jan Jekielek, and Christl Mahfouz

02/25/2022

11:35am

Gatlin BCD

A Conversation between Matt Spalding and Vivek Ramaswamy

02/25/2022

12:20pm

Gatlin BCD

The Truth about January 6th: A conversation with Julie Kelly

02/25/2022

12:45pm

Gatlin BCD

Persecution by Prosecution

Matt Whitaker, Former Acting US Attorney General

02/25/2022

12:55pm

Gatlin BCD

A Real Conversation on Crime and Safety

Matt Whitaker, David Sunday, Peter Lucido, and Kent Volkmer

02/25/2022

1:00pm

Gatlin BCD

Town Hall: Pupil Propoganda

Candace Owens, Stacy Langton, Rep. Ted Budd, Rep. Mary Miller, and Deroy Murdock

02/25/2022

1:30pm

Gatlin BCD

A Speech by Governor Kristi Noem

02/25/2022

2:10pm

Gatlin BCD

Making Middle East Peace Great Again

Katie Pavlich and David Friedman

02/25/2022

2:25pm

Gatlin BCD

A Conversation with Dr. Ben Carson and Ben Ferguson

02/25/2022

2:45pm

Gatlin BCD

The First Amendment Fund: Defending the Canceled

Matt Schlapp and Sen. Bill Hagerty

02/25/2022

3:00pm

Gatlin BCD

Power Play

Featuring Adam Laxalt, John James, Josh Mandel, and Rep. Ken Buck

02/25/2022

3:10pm

Gatlin BCD

A Speech by Ric Grenell

02/25/2022

3:35pm

Gatlin BCD

A Speech by Nigel Farage

02/25/2022

3:50pm

Gatlin BCD

Job Fair

02/25/2022

4:00pm

Panzacola H1

Breakout Session #1

Next Year in Jerusalem

Yitz Tendler, Josh Mandel, Lisa Daftari, Anne Bayefsky, Simcha Dan Rothman, and Rep. Ronny Jackson

St John’s 22 & 23

Is South Korea the Next Venezuela?

Gordon Chang, Sen. Bill Hagerty, Grant Newsham, Sung Yoon Lee, and Amb. Morse Tan

St John’s 24 & 25

A Debate on the Death Penalty

Tony Mattivi and David Leavitt

St John’s 26 & 27

02/25/2022

4:15pm

Breakout Session #2

Will Judges do their Job?

Rep. Ralph Norman, Rep. Barry Loudermilk, and Matt Whitaker

St John’s 22 & 23

Silly Doctor! Sex Changes Aren’t for Kids

Terry Schilling, Kimberly Fletcher, and Jeff Younger

St John’s 24 & 25

Prison CPAC

Patrick Plein, Former Rep. Doug Collins, David Safavian, and Julie Warren

St John’s 26 & 27

02/25/2022

5:15pm

Shabbat Dinner

02/25/2022

7:00pm

Sandlake

Ronald Reagan Dinner

02/25/2022

7:30pm

Gatlin BCD

Saturday

Catholic Mass

Father Frank Pavone

02/26/2022

7:30am

St. Johns

Women’s Breakfast

02/26/2022

8:00am

Terrace

General Registration

02/26/2022

8:00am

Panzacola G1

Breakout Session #1

Lock Downs and Mandates: Now Do You Understand Why We Have a Second Amendment

Madison Gesiotto Gilbert, Rob Smith, Tim Schmidt, and Rep. Madison Cawthorn

St John’s 22 & 23

More Brexits?

James Carafano, Miklos Sanztho, Raymond Ibrahim, and Rob Roos

St John’s 24 & 25

Rethinking Conservatism

Vivek Ramaswamy

St John’s 26 & 27

02/26/2022

9:00am

CPAC Central

02/26/2022

10:00am

Panzacola FGH

Breakout Session #2

Can CPAC Save Latin America?

Joseph Humire, Rep. Mark Green, Eduardo Verástegui, Eduardo Bolsonaro, and Hermann Tertsch

St John’s 22 & 23

Leadership Institute

Matthew Hurtt and Stephen Rowe

St John’s 24 & 25

Ain’t Feelin the Bern

Abraham Enriquez, State Rep. Joe Mitchell, Damani Felder, and Erin Perrine

St John’s 26 & 27

02/26/2022

10:00am

Opening Formalities

02/26/2022

11:00am

Gatlin BCD

They Can’t Shut Us Up!

Amanda Milius, David Harris Jr., and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene

02/26/2022

11:15am

Gatlin BCD

The Commonwealth Counterpunch

Larry O’Connor, Charlie Hurt, Ronna McDaniel, and Ian Prior

02/26/2022

11:30am

Gatlin BCD

Put Him to Bed, Lock Her Up and Send Her to the Border

Kurt Schlichter, Rep. Ronny Jackson, Jack Posobiec, and Monica Crowley

02/26/2022

11:55am

Gatlin BCD

A Conversation with KT McFarland and Senator Bill Hagerty

02/26/2022

12:20pm

Gatlin BCD

CPAC: The Whole World is Watching

Robert O’Brien, Dan Schneider, Amb. Morse Tan, Miklós Szánthó, Giorgia Meloni, Jay Aeba, and Eduardo Verástegui

02/26/2022

12:45pm

Gatlin BCD

A Speech by Senator Rick Scott

02/26/2022

1:50pm

Gatlin BCD

A Conversation with Mollie Hemingway and Matt Schlapp

02/26/2022

2:10pm

Gatlin BCD

A Conversation with Mark Levin and Julie Strauss Levin

02/26/2022

2:25pm

Gatlin BCD

CPAC Now

Matt Schlapp, Mercedes Schlapp, and Matt Whitaker

02/26/2022

2:45pm

Gatlin BCD

A Conversation with Rep. Jim Jordan and Matt Schlapp

02/26/2022

3:15pm

Gatlin BCD

A Speech by Senator John Kennedy

02/26/2022

3:30pm

Gatlin BCD

Why the Working Class Hates the Democrats

Mike Wilkerson, JD Vance, Eric Bolling, Will Hild, and TW Shannon

02/26/2022

3:45pm

Gatlin BCD

Fire Fauci

Todd Starnes, Dr. Peter McCullough, Sebastian Gorka, and Rep. Matt Gaetz

02/26/2022

4:25pm

Gatlin BCD

Woke, Inc.

Mercedes Schlapp, Justin Danhof, and David Bernhardt

02/26/2022

5:05pm

Gatlin BCD

Lock Her Up, FOR REAL

Kash Patel, Devin Nunes, and Lee Smith

02/26/2022

5:30pm

Gatlin BCD

Power Play

Featuring Rep. Mark Green, Gov. Kevin Stitt, and Pete Hegseth

02/26/2022

5:55pm

Gatlin BCD

A Speech by Anne Bayefsky

02/26/2022

6:20pm

Gatlin BCD

A Speech by President Donald J. Trump

02/26/2022

7:00pm

Gatlin BCD

State Lawmakers Reception

02/26/2022

9:00pm

Terrace

Sunday

Catholic Mass

Father Frank Pavone

02/27/2022

7:30am

St. Johns

Protestant Service

02/27/2022

8:00am

General Registration

02/27/2022

8:00am

Panzacola G1

Opening Formalities

02/27/2022

9:00am

Gatlin BCD

The Moron in Chief

James Carafano, Rep. Lauren Boebert, Rep. Darrell Issa, Rep. Mike Kelly, Jack Brewer, and Buck Sexton

02/27/2022

9:20am

Gatlin BCD

A Speech by Larry Kudlow

02/27/2022

10:10am

Gatlin BCD

Desecrators

Mercedes Schlapp, Matt Schlapp, and Deal Hudson

02/27/2022

10:40am

Gatlin BCD

The Government is Dangerous to Your Health

Jason Rantz, Dr. Robert Malone, Dr. Brooke Miller, and Dr. Oz

02/27/2022

11:00am

Gatlin BCD

Biden’s Breadlines

Former Rep. Bob Beauprez and Larry Elder

02/27/2022

11:25am

Gatlin BCD

FAANGs Kill

Sen. James Lankford, Rachel Bovard, and Sean Davis

02/27/2022

11:50am

Gatlin BCD

Trump’s Ambassadors

Amb. Lynda Blanchard, Amb. Carla Sands, and Amb. Lana Marks

02/27/2022

12:15pm

Gatlin BCD

Sorry Stacey, you are not the Governor

Charlie Gerow, Rep. Jody Hice, Sara Carter, and Former A.G. Pam Bondi

02/27/2022

12:40pm

Gatlin BCD

Straw Poll

02/27/2022

1:05pm

Gatlin BCD

Power Play

Featuring Fmr. Sen. David Perdue, Charles W. Herbster, Jim Lamon, Rep. Kat Cammack, and A.G. Eric Schmitt

02/27/2022

1:20pm

Gatlin BCD

A Speech by Donald Trump Jr.

02/27/2022

1:55pm

Gatlin BCD

Live Performance by Lee Greenwood

02/27/2022

2:15pm

Gatlin BCD

