Live Video Coverage: As a major storm is headed to the Bay Area as well most of the Gulf Coast

Residents in the Tampa Bay area are preparing for potentially dangerous weather conditions in the coming days, which could be severe. The National Hurricane Center in Miami reports that the threat stems from Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine, expected to move northwest on Tuesday and Tuesday night, with a quicker northward or north-northeastward progression on Wednesday and Thursday.

The National Hurricane Center has issued hurricane and storm surge watches for parts of the Tampa Bay area, anticipating the most severe effects on Thursday. Governor Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 41 Florida counties, primarily along the Gulf Coast, through Executive Order 24-208 on Monday.

Forecast models predict the storm will bring widespread heavy rainfall, flash flooding, damaging winds, and a dangerous storm surge to the region. DeSantis emphasized the importance of early preparation, citing the high potential for riverine flooding due to already elevated water tables from previous storms.

Local governments are urging caution and advising residents to prepare for the impending rain, wind, and particularly the storm surge, where flooding is highly probable. The state has activated its emergency response teams, and the Florida National Guard is on standby, ready to aid with rescue and recovery operations if needed.