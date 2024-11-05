Live Elections Coverage: NBC will begin coverage on their streaming site today at 8 am

James Williams
NBC News will offer “Decision 2024” election coverage across NBCNBC News Now and NBCNews.com beginning Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2024.

Broadcasting from a cutting-edge election set at 30 Rockefeller Plaza, NBC News’ leading anchors will provide 24 hours of continuous live coverage to viewers via their local NBC stations, starting at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on election day for the first time.

NBC News Now will present live programming for 40-plus hours, beginning at 7 a.m. Tuesday and continuing late into Wednesday evening.

NBCNews.com and the NBC News app will provide up-to-the-minute results pages for the latest developments in the race, along with a detailed live blog. This blog will be fueled by the entire NBC News team, offering the newest race calls, breaking news, live video, and on-site reporting.

Over 100 journalists will contribute coverage from around the country, continuing the network’s on-the-ground investment in battleground regions. Vote Watch, a network-wide effort to identify and report on false claims or misinformation if they arise, will have a dedicated desk staffed with reporters and experts who will fact-check and debunk potentially misleading stories or statements. The team will also track any voting irregularities and potential legal challenges that may arise.

Throughout the week, new interactive production elements will be showcased, featuring cutting-edge mixed reality technology and dynamic graphical elements that merge seamlessly with the bustling newsroom environment. This immersive experience allows viewers to observe the newsroom’s vibrancy as anchors, reporters, and specialists monitor the latest updates in the race.

