Live DNC 2020: “We the People,” is more than a theme. Big opening night of the first virtual convention.

During a Zoom press conference previewing tonight’s first night of the Democratic National Convention, it was very clear that the tagline “We the People,” was more than just a nice bumper sticker. It was abundantly clear that this going to be the most diverse, inclusive, and open convention in this nation’s history.

The first ever-virtual national convention will be condensed into two hours of primetime on CBS, NBC, and ABC. But on MSNBC, CBSN, CNN, ABC LIVE a cable and streaming, there is plenty of action that will start at 8 p.m. live.

There will be plenty of star power on opening night of the convention. Sen. Bernie Sanders will get the spotlight and he will be introduced by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The keynote will be given by former first lady Michelle Obama and other speakers on the list will include a wide ideological spectrum and include former Republican presidential candidate and Ohio Gov. John Kasich, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Sen. Doug Jones, D-Ala., Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev. and House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C.

Louisiana Rep. Cedric Richmond who is the co-chair of Joe Biden’s national campaign will also speak but he did address the media via Zoom about the importance of the “We the People,” theme.

He made it clear that inclusion is the key to the 2020 Democratic Convention. “We the People, are the people who have suffered through the mismanagement of this COVID 19 pandemic, we are the people who have seen the robust economy that the Trump Admiration inherited be turned into depression like joblessness, we the people suffered through a summer of racial injustice and we are the people who know that suffering was shared by Democrats, Republicans, Independents of all ages, economic groups and religions.”

Congressman Richmond who will be a speaker tonight also defended having some members of the GOP speak at the DNC. “ You can’t say we the people without including all the people who have seen the suffering this country has gone through over the past nearly four years.

Some other things to keep a lookout for will be plenty of first responders who have been on the frontline of battling this COVID19 pandemic. Also, a number of members from the entertainment community will be on hand as well.

Here is tonight’s line-up

Introduction

Eva Longoria

American actress



“We the People” Gavel In



Everyday Americans will read the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution, before Convention Chair and The Honorable Bennie Thompson officially gavels in the 2020 Democratic National Convention.



Call to Order

The Honorable Bennie Thompson

Permanent Chair of the 2020 Democratic National Convention

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Mississippi



Pledge of Allegiance



National Anthem

A multicultural choir performing virtually with singers representing all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Cheyenne Nation and five territories, including Puerto Rico, Guam, American Samoa, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Northern Mariana Islands.



Invocation

Reverend Gabriel Salguero

President of the National Latino Evangelical Coalition

Co-lead pastor of The Lamb’s Church in New York, New York



Remarks

The Honorable Gwen Moore

Sergeant-at-Arms of the 2020 Democratic National Convention

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Wisconsin



WE THE PEOPLE DEMANDING RACIAL JUSTICE

Remarks

The Honorable Muriel Bowser

Mayor of Washington, D.C.



Performance

Leon Bridges

American singer



“The Path Forward”: A Conversation with Vice President Biden on Racial Justice

Vice President Biden engages with, and listens to, social justice activist Jamira Burley, Chicago Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, NAACP President Derrick Johnson, and author Gwen Carr, mother of Eric Garner, about how America can move forward towards equality, fairness, and justice for all.



Remarks

The Honorable James Clyburn

House Democratic Whip

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, South Carolina



WE THE PEOPLE HELPING EACH OTHER THROUGH COVID-19

Remarks

The Honorable Andrew Cuomo

Governor of the State of New York



Remarks

Kristin Urquiza

A woman whose father lost his life to COVID-19.



A Conversation with Healthcare Workers on the Front Lines

A conversation with a doctor, paramedic, and two nurses on the front lines of this pandemic about what they’ve endured, and what’s at stake in this election for America’s essential medical workers.



Introduction of Performer

The Honorable Sara Gideon

Speaker of the Maine House of Representatives



Performance

Maggie Rogers

American singer-songwriter



Remarks

The Honorable Gretchen Whitmer

Governor of the State of Michigan



WE THE PEOPLE PUTTING COUNTRY OVER PARTY

Remarks

The Honorable Christine Whitman

Former Governor of New Jersey



Meg Whitman

Former CEO of Hewlett Packard



The Honorable Susan Molinari

Former Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York



Remarks

The Honorable John Kasich

Former Governor of the State of Ohio



Remarks

The Honorable Doug Jones

United States Senator, Alabama



Remarks

The Honorable Catherine Cortez Masto

United States Senator, Nevada



Remarks

The Honorable Amy Klobuchar

United States Senator, Minnesota



“United We Stand”

Former 2020 Democratic candidates for president of the United States will come together once again to talk about why they ran, what they’re fighting for, and why they believe Joe Biden will bring the nation together, move the nation out of crisis and chaos, and move us forward —featuring Vice Presidential Nominee and Senator Kamala Harris, Senator Cory Booker, Senator Kirsten Gillibrand, Governor Jay Inslee, Senator Amy Klobuchar, U.S. Representative Seth Moulton, Former U.S. Representative Beto O’Rourke, Tom Steyer, and Andrew Yang.



WE THE PEOPLE RECOVERING

Remarks

The Honorable Cedric Richmond

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Louisiana



Remarks

The Honorable Bernie Sanders

United States Senator, Vermont



WE THE PEOPLE RISE

Keynote Remarks

Michelle Obama

Former First Lady of the United States



Performance

Billy Porter and Steven Stills

American singer-songwriters



Benediction

Reverend Dr. Jerry Young

18th President of the National Baptist Convention, USA