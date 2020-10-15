Live Coverage: Pres. Trump on NBC and ABC has Joe Biden as both do Town hall’s

Here’s what’s happening Thursday in Election 2020, 19 days until Election Day:

HOW TO VOTE: AP’s state-by-state interactive has details on how to vote in this election.

ON THE TRAIL: President Donald Trump will be in North Carolina and Florida; Democratic challenger Joe Biden will be in Pennsylvania.

TODAY’S TOP STORIES:

DUELING TOWN HALLS: Trump and Biden will compete for TV audiences in dueling town halls instead of meeting face-to-face for their second debate as originally planned. The two will take questions in different cities on different networks: Trump on NBC from Miami, Biden on ABC from Philadelphia. Trump backed out of plans for the presidential faceoff originally scheduled for the evening after debate organizers shifted the format to a virtual event following Trump’s coronavirus diagnosis.

BIDEN ON ABC – CLICK HERE

BARRETT’S FATE: The Senate Judiciary Committee is poised to take the first steps toward approving Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. After the two days of questioning, the committee is scheduled to start considering the nomination. The meeting is a procedural formality and will be conducted ahead of a panel of law experts and advocates who will testify for and against Barrett’s nomination. A vote by the committee isn’t expected until next week.