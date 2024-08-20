Live Coverage of the DNC 2024: Former President Obama will speak tonight.

Following a spirited opening where President Joe Biden received a warm reception as he passed the torch to the new Democratic Presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris, the second night will feature some superstar speakers. The complete list will be available by this morning, but be prepared for some surprise guests.

It is confirmed that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz will appear on Wednesday to formally accept his party’s nomination for the vice-presidential spot on the ticket. Additionally, Harris is scheduled to speak at the convention on Thursday night to accept her party’s nomination for president.

Former President Barack Obama will speak tonight.

Obama is no stranger to the DNC stage, delivering a keynote 2004 address in Boston that sent his political profile into the stratosphere. He also delivered the final speech at the 2008 convention in Denver, speaking at the home stadium of the Broncos, and in 2012.

This time, Obama will deliver remarks in his hometown of Chicago, and will do so on Tuesday, according to reporting from the New York Times.

Former President Bill Clinton

According to NBC News and other reports, Clinton will address delegates in Chicago during the convention, but the exact time has not yet been locked in.

Former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton

Clinton, the party’s nominee for the presidency in 2016, will address the convention during the week, according to NBC News. Clinton had sought to become the first woman ever elected to the presidency, but will now speak in support of Harris’ attempt to do so in the 2024 election.

Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker

NBC Chicago has confirmed Pritzker will address the convention on Tuesday night, the same night that Obama will speak.

Pritzker had been one of the candidates linked to the vetting process to be Harris’ running mate, but ultimately was not offered an in-person interview with the vice president. He has also been a prolific fundraiser for Democrats and has aimed to raise his national profile during the 2024 election cycle.

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson

Johnson will address the convention in his home city on the first day of the event, NBC Chicago has learned.

Other Speakers

Reports have mentioned several other high-profile Illinois Democrats as getting spots on the speaking schedule, including Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth, as well as Rep. Lauren Underwood, who is running for reelection in the 14th Congressional district.