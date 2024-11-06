Live Coverage: Harris and Trump not all ballots counted – no clear winner yet…

Here’s what to know:
- What is AP VoteCast? That’s a survey of the American electorate conducted by The AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. It offers insight about registered voters who cast a ballot, as well as those who decide not to vote.
- Where can I see more results? We’ll use this page to bring you updates on the presidential race. Follow our congressional race updates and more on the AP’s results hub.
- How does the AP call races? It takes a careful and thorough analysis of the latest available vote tallies and a variety of other election data, with the ultimate goal of answering this question: Is there any circumstance in which the trailing candidate can catch up?