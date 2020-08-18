Live Coverage DNC 2020: Tonight it is “Leadership Matters”. A complete rundown of the speakers and where to watch.

Tonight is night two of the Democratic National Convention and the focus will be on Leadership Matters. The action begins at 9 p.m. ET and like last night will run until about 11 p.m.

The best way to stream the action is on ABCNews Live, CBSN, or of course on the Democratic National Committee YouTube channel. You can, of course, catch all the action on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC, and PBS.

Here is a complete rundown.



LEADERSHIP MATTERS



Call to Order

The Honorable Tom Barrett

Mayor of Milwaukee, Wisconsin



Credentials Committee Report

James Roosevelt Jr.

Co-Chair of the Credentials Committee

Lorraine Miller

Co-Chair of the Credentials Committee



Rules Committee Report

The Honorable Barney Frank

Co-Chair of the Credentials Committee

Maria Cardona

Co-Chair of the Credentials Committee



Platform Committee Report

Julie Chavez Rodriguez

Co-Chair of the Credentials Committee

Dennis McDonough

Co-Chair of the Credentials Committee



THE LEADERS WE ARE



Keynote Address: “We Step Up to Lead”

Young and diverse elected leaders will offer different ideas and different perspectives during the keynote address, but everyone will speak to the future we’re building together—and why we need Joe Biden’s leadership right now.

Full list of participants here.



Introduction

Tracee Ellis Ross

American actress

We Respect the Constitution



Remarks

Sally Yates

Former Acting Attorney General of the United States



Remarks

The Honorable Charles Schumer

Minority Leader of the United States Senate



We Lead from the Oval Office



Remarks

Caroline Kennedy

Former U.S. Ambassador, daughter of President John F. Kennedy

Jack Schlossberg

Grandson of President John F. Kennedy



Remarks

The Honorable Jimmy Carter

39th President of the United States

Rosalynn Carter

Former First Lady of the United States



Remarks

The Honorable Bill Clinton

42nd President of the United States



THE LEADER WE NEED



Introduction

Tom Perez

Chairman of the Democratic National Committee



Nominating Speeches for The Honorable Bernie Sanders

Bob King

Former President of the United Auto Workers

The Honorable Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York



Nominating Speeches for The Honorable Joe Biden

The Honorable Chris Coons

United States Senator, Delaware

The Honorable Lisa Blunt Rochester

Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Delaware



Roll Call Across America



THE LEADERS WE ARE



We Take On the Toughest Challenges



The Biden Plan: Healthcare

We share Joe Biden’s plan to strengthen the Affordable Care Act, protect those with preexisting conditions, and expand access to every American – because for Joe Biden and his family, this is personal.



A More Perfect Union: A Conversation on Healthcare

Joe Biden listens to, and engages with, everyday Americans on what the Affordable Care Act means to them, to their health, and to their loved ones – and they all stress why we can’t stop working to expand access and bring costs down, especially during this pandemic.



Remarks

Ady Barkan

Progressive activist

THE LEADER JOE BIDEN IS



Remarks

The Honorable John Kerry

Former United States Secretary of State

Former United States Senator, Massachusetts

2004 Democratic Nominee for President



A True Commander-In-Chief



The Biden Plan: National Security

National Security leaders who have served Democratic and Republican Presidents make the case for Joe Biden’s steady, experienced leadership.



Family, Faith, and Country First



“Teacher”

The story of Dr. Biden’s life, her career, and her relationship with Joe Biden, family, and staff.



Remarks

Dr. Jill Biden

Former Second Lady of the United States



Performance

John Legend

American singer-songwriter