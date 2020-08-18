Live Coverage DNC 2020: Tonight it is “Leadership Matters”. A complete rundown of the speakers and where to watch.

By James Williams -

Tonight is night two of the Democratic National Convention and the focus will be on Leadership Matters. The action begins at 9 p.m. ET and like last night will run until about 11 p.m.

The best way to stream the action is on ABCNews Live, CBSN, or of course on the Democratic National Committee YouTube channel. You can, of course, catch all the action on ABC, CBS, CNN, NBC, MSNBC, and PBS.

Here is a complete rundown.


LEADERSHIP MATTERS
 

Call to Order
The Honorable Tom Barrett
Mayor of Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Credentials Committee Report
James Roosevelt Jr.
Co-Chair of the Credentials Committee
Lorraine Miller
Co-Chair of the Credentials Committee

Rules Committee Report
The Honorable Barney Frank
Co-Chair of the Credentials Committee
Maria Cardona
Co-Chair of the Credentials Committee

Platform Committee Report
Julie Chavez Rodriguez
Co-Chair of the Credentials Committee
Dennis McDonough
Co-Chair of the Credentials Committee


THE LEADERS WE ARE


Keynote Address: “We Step Up to Lead”
Young and diverse elected leaders will offer different ideas and different perspectives during the keynote address, but everyone will speak to the future we’re building together—and why we need Joe Biden’s leadership right now.
Full list of participants here.

Introduction
Tracee Ellis Ross
American actress

We Respect the Constitution


Remarks
Sally Yates
Former Acting Attorney General of the United States

Remarks
The Honorable Charles Schumer
Minority Leader of the United States Senate
 

We Lead from the Oval Office


Remarks
Caroline Kennedy
Former U.S. Ambassador, daughter of President John F. Kennedy
Jack Schlossberg
Grandson of President John F. Kennedy

Remarks
The Honorable Jimmy Carter
39th President of the United States
Rosalynn Carter
Former First Lady of the United States

Remarks
The Honorable Bill Clinton
42nd President of the United States


THE LEADER WE NEED


Introduction
Tom Perez
Chairman of the Democratic National Committee

Nominating Speeches for The Honorable Bernie Sanders
Bob King
Former President of the United Auto Workers
The Honorable Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, New York

Nominating Speeches for The Honorable Joe Biden
The Honorable Chris Coons
United States Senator, Delaware
The Honorable Lisa Blunt Rochester
Member of the U.S. House of Representatives, Delaware

Roll Call Across America


THE LEADERS WE ARE

We Take On the Toughest Challenges


The Biden Plan: Healthcare
We share Joe Biden’s plan to strengthen the Affordable Care Act, protect those with preexisting conditions, and expand access to every American – because for Joe Biden and his family, this is personal. 

A More Perfect Union: A Conversation on Healthcare 
Joe Biden listens to, and engages with, everyday Americans on what the Affordable Care Act means to them, to their health, and to their loved ones – and they all stress why we can’t stop working to expand access and bring costs down, especially during this pandemic. 

Remarks
Ady Barkan
Progressive activist

THE LEADER JOE BIDEN IS


Remarks
The Honorable John Kerry
Former United States Secretary of State
Former United States Senator, Massachusetts
2004 Democratic Nominee for President


A True Commander-In-Chief


The Biden Plan: National Security
National Security leaders who have served Democratic and Republican Presidents make the case for Joe Biden’s steady, experienced leadership.


Family, Faith, and Country First


“Teacher”
The story of Dr. Biden’s life, her career, and her relationship with Joe Biden, family, and staff.

Remarks
Dr. Jill Biden
Former Second Lady of the United States

Performance
John Legend
American singer-songwriter

SHARE
James Williams
Jim Williams is the Washington Bureau Chief, Digital Director as well as the Director of Special Projects for Genesis Communications. He is starting his third year as part of the team. This is Williams 40th year in the media business, and in that time he has served in a number of capacities. He is a seven time Emmy Award winning television producer, director, writer and executive. He has developed four regional sports networks, directed over 2,000 live sporting events including basketball, football, baseball hockey, soccer and even polo to name a few sports. Major events include three Olympic Games, two World Cups, two World Series, six NBA Playoffs, four Stanley Cup Playoffs, four NCAA Men’s National Basketball Championship Tournaments (March Madness), two Super Bowl and over a dozen college bowl games. On the entertainment side Williams was involved s and directed over 500 concerts for Showtime, Pay Per View and MTV Networks.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR