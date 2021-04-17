Live All Day Video Coverage: List of guests attending the funeral of Prince Philip

LONDON (AP) — Here is the full list of guests who will attend the funeral of Prince Philip on Saturday at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

1. Queen Elizabeth II

2. Prince Charles

3. Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall

4. Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge

5. Duchess of Cambridge

6. Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex

7. Prince Andrew, the Duke of York

8. Princess Beatrice

9. Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

10. Princess Eugenie

11. Jack Brooksbank

12. Prince Edward

13. Countess of Wessex

14. Lady Louise Windsor

15. Viscount Severn

16. Princess Anne

17. Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence

18. Peter Phillips

19. Zara Phillips

20. Mike Tindall

21. Earl of Snowdon

22. Lady Sarah Chatto

23. Daniel Chatto

24. Duke of Gloucester

25. Duke of Kent

26. Princess Alexandra

27. Bernhard, Hereditary Prince of Baden

28. Prince Donatus, Landgrave of Hesse

29. Prince Philipp of Hohenlohe-Langenburg

30. The Countess Mountbatten of Burma