Live All Day Election Coverage: CBS will be live on all platforms today as well as streaming on Paramount+ and CBS News 24/7

CBS Stations announced it will debut an augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) presidential election coverage center on Nov. 5 from CBS’s New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Bay Area and Colorado studios. Viewers can still watch all election coverage on their local CBS Stations.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH – CBS NEWS 24/7

CBS Stations said in a press release that the center will deliver “real-time results through an immersive experience for viewers.”

Viewers tuning in to watch the election through virtual technology will be “transported” to the new multidimensional election center. They will see the results across a national and local VR map that will be driven by CBS anchors in their respective markets, from their election headquarters to their local city hall, state capitol and the White House. “The extensive live coverage of election day events, ranging from the smallest local municipal propositions, polling places and rallies, to the most important office in the country, the virtual election results presentations will give viewers a better view and more insight into the election process,” said CBS Stations.