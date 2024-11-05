Live All Day Election Coverage: CBS will be live on all platforms today as well as streaming on Paramount+ and CBS News 24/7

By
James Williams
-

CBS Stations announced it will debut an augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR) presidential election coverage center on Nov. 5 from CBS’s New York, Chicago, Philadelphia, Bay Area and Colorado studios. Viewers can still watch all election coverage on their local CBS Stations.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH – CBS NEWS 24/7

CBS Stations said in a press release that the center will deliver “real-time results through an immersive experience for viewers.”

Viewers tuning in to watch the election through virtual technology will be “transported” to the new multidimensional election center. They will see the results across a national and local VR map that will be driven by CBS anchors in their respective markets, from their election headquarters to their local city hall, state capitol and the White House. “The extensive live coverage of election day events, ranging from the smallest local municipal propositions, polling places and rallies, to the most important office in the country, the virtual election results presentations will give viewers a better view and more insight into the election process,” said CBS Stations.

James Williams
Jim Williams is the Washington Bureau Chief, Digital Director as well as the Director of Special Projects for Genesis Communications. He is starting his third year as part of the team. This is Williams 40th year in the media business, and in that time he has served in a number of capacities. He is a seven time Emmy Award winning television producer, director, writer and executive. He has developed four regional sports networks, directed over 2,000 live sporting events including basketball, football, baseball hockey, soccer and even polo to name a few sports. Major events include three Olympic Games, two World Cups, two World Series, six NBA Playoffs, four Stanley Cup Playoffs, four NCAA Men’s National Basketball Championship Tournaments (March Madness), two Super Bowl and over a dozen college bowl games. On the entertainment side Williams was involved s and directed over 500 concerts for Showtime, Pay Per View and MTV Networks.