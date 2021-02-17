Lindsey Graham Highlights DCNF Reporting To Go After Kamala Harris

Kaylee Greenlee

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina cited a Daily Caller News Foundation report to criticize Vice President Kamala Harris’s promotion of a bail fund that has helped rioters and people accused of assault out of jail during an appearance on “Fox News Sunday.”

Harris supported the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which posted bail twice for a man charged with participating in a riot and a demonstration while armed, the Daily Caller reported. A man charged with assaulting and robbing a person was bailed out by the fund the same day as George Floyd’s death, the Daily Caller News Foundation reported.

“We’ve opened Pandora’s box to future presidents,” Graham said. “If you use this model, I don’t know how Kamala Harris doesn’t get impeached if the Republicans take over the House because she actually bailed out rioters and one of the rioters went back to the streets and broke somebody’s head open. We’ve opened Pandora’s box here and I’m sad for the country.”

Harris promoted the nonprofit in June to “help post bail” for protesters in Minnesota. The fund raised $35 million following Floyd’s death and spent just 6%, or around $3,475,000, to bail out people arrested on charges related to protests as of September, the DCNF reported.

Floyd died while in the custody of former Minneapolis police officers after one knelt on his neck for nearly nine minutes on May 25, video shows.

The fund is a nonprofit organization that pays criminal bail and immigration bonds “for those who cannot afford to,” as they “seek to end discriminator, intimidating, and oppressive money bail,” according to their website.

Lindsey Graham suggests Kamala Harris will be impeached if Republicans take back the House next year pic.twitter.com/J68Or4k1la — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 14, 2021

The fund helped a man accused of sexually assaulting an eight-year-old and another man accused of assaulting a 71-year-old woman get out of jail, the DCNF reported.

Six men accused of domestic violence were also bailed out by the fund, according to the DCNF. All but one of the accused have previously been convicted on domestic violence charges and two of the men face felony charges for strangling women while another hit his girlfriend with a closed fist in at least six instances.

Of the 170 people arrested between May 26 and June 2, only 10 were required to pay a bond to be released and 92% of those arrested did not have to pay bail, according to The Washington Post.

