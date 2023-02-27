Librarians, ACLU Sue To Keep ‘Sexually Explicit’ Books In Schools

Reagan Reese

Missouri librarians are challenging a state law which bars sexually explicit books from being in the classroom, according to a lawsuit.

Under Missouri law, if a librarian provides minors with sexually explicit material they can be fined $2,000 and serve up to a year in jail. The American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) filed a lawsuit Thursday on behalf of the Missouri Association of School Librarians and the Missouri Library Association alleging that the law is a violation of the First Amendment and has caused hundreds of books to be removed from schools.

“The uncertainty caused by [the law] has caused library professionals, educators and administrators to self-censor when they consider the selection and retention of materials and titles for library and curricular collections,” the lawsuit alleged.

Schools are allegedly removing books with the exception of “works of art, when taken as a whole, that have serious artistic significance, or works of anthropological significance, or materials used in science courses, including but not limited to materials used in biology, anatomy, physiology, and sexual education classes,” the lawsuit stated. As of November 2022, 300 book titles including “graphic novels” and “human anatomy books” were allegedly removed from Missouri libraries and schools in an effort to comply with the law.

“The law creates fear through the threat of arbitrary enforcement of imprisonment or fines leaving school districts faced with the ostensible legal dilemma of protecting their staff against potential prosecution or upholding the students’ First Amendment rights,” a press release stated.

The law infers that “trained library professionals are not capable of curating a library collection that eliminates obscene materials,” the lawsuit alleged.

“How it gets defined obviously matters, but I think the general premise that keeping explicit content out of libraries and out of the view of minors and public spaces is a violation of the First Amendment is a pretty extreme view, in my opinion,” Republican Missouri Sen. Pro Tem Caleb Rowden told the Springfield News-Leader.

“School librarians in Missouri serve as trained, certified experts when curating developmentally appropriate collections for our students,” Melissa Corey, president of the Missouri Association of School Librarians, said in a press release. “This statute has created a chilling effect on school library collection development, resulting in fewer representative books within our collections, due to fear of prosecution.”

ACLU Missouri, the Missouri Association of School Librarians and the Missouri Library Association did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.