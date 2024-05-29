Libertarian Party Rejects Trump And RFK, Backs Pro-Trans Former Democrat For President

JEFF CHARLES

The Libertarian Party has rejected former Republican President Donald Trump and Independent Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and nominated activist Chase Oliver for their presidential nominee, according to a party announcement.

The nomination comes after the former president and independent candidate each gave speeches before the crowd at the national convention, making their cases for Libertarian support. Oliver secured the nomination in the seventh round of voting, received nearly 60 percent of the vote, according to Fox News Digital.

“I will continue to bring a hopeful and positive message of liberty to both those who consider themselves libertarian and those who don’t know they are libertarian yet,” Oliver said in his victory address, Fox News reported. (RELATED: ‘Make Yourself Winners’: Donald Trump Promises Libertarians In Cabinet If Third-Party Supports Him) Oliver told the Daily Caller that he is “proud to be the voice for liberty as the Libertarian Party’s candidate for president.” He said he and his running mate, Mike ter Maat, “will bring a unifying message of true freedom and liberty to all 50 states, especially to the Gen Z and millennial generations who are exceedingly dissatisfied with the broken two-party system.” The newly-minted presidential contender previously supported Democrats and President Barack Obama’s campaign, The Guardian reported. However, he soured on the party due to its support of the wars in the Middle East. In a 2022 post on X, he explained that Obama was the reason he “left the Democrats to find an antiwar party.”

Barack Obama, the guy who ran of ending wars (who didn't and got a peace prize anyway) is coming to campaign for the dems.



Remind him of his failed promises and the thousands of dead innocents from his drone bombings.



He's why I left the Democrats to find an antiwar party. — Chase Oliver (@ChaseForLiberty) October 15, 2022

Oliver has been criticized for his stance on transgender issues. He explained his approach to the issue to the Daily Caller. “As with any medical issue, I support autonomy from the government in making personal decisions. I prefer individuals decide the healthcare that is right for them in consultation with a doctor if they so choose, and not leave those decisions to boards of bureaucrats or the politicians who enable them,” he said.

The candidate’s platform includes ending involvement in and funding of wars, an Ellis Island approach to immigration in which people without a criminal record would be allowed entry into the country, repealing gun control laws, abolishing the Patriot Act and the FISA Amendments Act of 2008 and lessening government in the economy to promote a robust free market, according to his campaign website.