‘Leftist Mindset’: DeSantis Rips Hochul, Crist For Treating Republicans Like ‘Second-Class Citizens’

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida blasted Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul of New York and Democratic Rep. Charlie Crist of Florida for attacking Republicans during a Saturday night Fox News appearance.

“We’ve got so much support in Florida, and it’s not because people have hate in their hearts,” DeSantis told “Unfiltered” host Dan Bongino. “They are thankful we saved their jobs. Mothers are thankful we kept their kids in school and senior citizens are thankful we provided medication for them, and so I think that he really put his foot in his mouth. But I think people like Hochul and Crist are representative of this leftist mindset and they do believe that the conservative half of the country are effectively second-class citizens.”

Crist and Hochul made their attacks last week while campaigning against Republican opponents in their gubernatorial races. Crist is challenging DeSantis, while Hochul is facing Republican Rep. Lee Zeldin of New York, who was nearly stabbed in July.

“If you have that hate in your heart, keep it there,” Crist said Wednesday, shortly after defeating Nikki Fried for the Democratic nomination for governor. “I want the vote of the people of Florida who care about our state, good Democrats, good Independents, good Republicans. Unify with this ticket. Unify with Val Demmings and Charlie Crist.”

Hochul criticized her Republican rivals at a campaign event Monday, arguing they aren’t “real New Yorkers” due to their political beliefs.

“Trump and Zeldin and Molinaro – just jump on a bus and head down to Florida where you belong,” Hochul said Monday, according to the New York Post. “OK? Get out of town. Because you don’t represent our values.”

President Joe Biden also attacked Republicans, claiming that they had embraced “semi-fascism” during a Thursday fundraising event for the Democratic National Committee.

