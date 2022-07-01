‘Leave Politics To Politics’: Founder Of Anti-Woke Investment Firm Sounds Off On Facebook

Harold Hutchison

The founder of an investment firm seeking to counter “woke capitalism” weighed in on Facebook employees complaining about the company’s policy prohibiting discussion on abortion during a Fox News appearance Sunday.

“If people are consistent about keeping politics out of the workplace, I’m a fan of that,” Vivek Ramaswamy, founder of Strive Asset Management, said on “Fox and Friends Sunday.” “That would fit the bill very well if COO Sheryl Sandberg had not a made a one-sided statement on Facebook’s own platform about this heated political issue.”

An engineer at Facebook posted Saturday on LinkedIn that the company had prohibited discussions regarding the Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, which found there was no constitutional right to abortion, despite the fact that Sandberg had made a public Facebook post condemning the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade Friday.

“The Supreme Court’s ruling jeopardizes the health and the lives of millions of girls and women across the country,” Sandberg wrote.

Ramaswamy criticized the decision as hypocritical.

“The top brass was weighing in at Facebook while they were telling their everyday employees not to,” Ramaswamy said.

WATCH:

In a 6-3 ruling, the high court upheld a Mississippi law that prohibited abortions after the 15th week of pregnancy and found the Constitution did not provide a right to abortion, effectively overturning Roe v. Wade.

“I think it’s fine for companies to set a cultural norm that they don’t want their employees to be distracted by internal political bickering, but they need to apply that standard evenhandedly,” Ramaswamy told TheDCNF. “The problem is that most of them don’t.”

Ramaswamy founded Strive Asset Management in May to encourage corporations to remain politically neutral on divisive issues.

“We want iconic American brands like Disney, Coca-Cola and Exxon, and U.S. tech giants like Twitter, Facebook, Amazon and Google to deliver high-quality products that improve our lives, not controversial political ideologies that divide us,” Ramaswamy said in a May release.

Sandberg and Facebook did not immediately respond to requests for comment from The Daily Caller News Foundation.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.