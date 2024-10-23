KENDEL EHRLICH: Women, It’s Time To Step Up And Protect The American Dream This November

Kendel Ehrlich

For women and moms this is the last call to protect your family and the American Dream.

If you are a woman the age of 40+ you have the privilege of experiencing the American Dream. For a woman in America, that means you have freedom of choice. Choice of how you dress, how you are educated, how you make a living, how you spend your money, how you manage your household. American women simply take for granted the freedoms we experience in comparison to so many women around the globe.

And at this exact moment in American history, it is your chance to protect and advance the American Dream as you have lived it, the same American Dream you desire for your children and grandchildren.

Our first priority is to vote for the safety of the country. An invasion of our border by millions of uninvited immigrants including gang members, convicted criminals, and cartel members, makes me angry that our government is failing in one of its baseline requirements. Clearly, closing the border and returning the invaders is the most important step in preserving the safety and serenity of our families.

Second, we need to demand enforcement within our criminal justice system. When everyone does their job and enforces the law (without weaponization), it is a brilliant system. We must support law enforcement so that they are empowered to arrest law breakers and elect prosecutors who are serious about prosecuting all cases without interjecting personal judgement and bias.

Moreover, we need to maintain cash bail, as delineated through the Bill of Rights, and remember that the system is one of balance — never forgetting the victims and their families. Elections and term limits rather than political appointments will keep judges accountable.

Third, we need to demand the high-standard educational system the country was built on. The American family is centered on raising children and guiding them through an educational system to equip them for the workforce and to socialize them to become productive citizens.

We need to put dollars in the hands of parents by passing school choice. A return to accountability will make teaching a priority and emphasize a 21st century curriculum that prepares all students for productive jobs.

Finally, the American Dream we cherish depends on a healthy workforce. The COVID era exposed the need for individuals to take control of their health care and the need to question the use of pesticides and chemicals used in our foods, water supply and household products and cosmetics. We further need to question the purpose of the medications we are prescribed and understand reimbursement schemes to trace incentives.

The next revolution in medicine is to teach human biology for doctors to treat the root cause of symptoms. Current medical school curriculum coupled with our present reward/payment system must be transformed if we are to reach a true science-based understanding of human body function and treatment of underlying causes.

The American Dream as we know it can be saved only by a change in the current administration. President Donald Trump and his team are poised to restore common sense, pro-family values and a culture that values the American Dream. Moms, unite and vote for your children and grandchildren.

It may be your last chance.

Kendel Ehrlich is the former First Lady of Maryland, a former prosecutor, former Deputy Director of ONDCP, former Director of SMART and former acting Director of BJA.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

(Featured Image Media Credit: (Screen Capture/CSPAN)

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.