Kari Lake Reveals If She Would Accept VP Slot Under Trump

Harold Hutchison on January 22, 2024

Republican Senate Candidate Kari Lake of Arizona demurred when asked if she would serve as former President Donald Trump’s running mate Monday evening.

Speculation about who Trump would select as his running mate increased after Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis dropped out of the Republican primary race Sunday in a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter less than a week after Trump won the Iowa caucuses by a record margin. Lake deflected when Fox News host Jesse Watters asked if she’d accept the vice-presidential slot on the ticket.

WATCH:



“I see myself in the Senate and helping America, to secure our border and make Arizona a safer and better place to live in the U.S. Senate,” Lake told Watters.” I’m here in New Hampshire right now helping President Trump and I really want to get him back in office, but I think we need to make sure, not only do we take back the White House, but we have got to have the majority in the Senate.”

Lake is running for the Senate seat held by Independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona, who is also facing a challenge from Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego of Arizona.

“If we don’t have the majority in the Senate, can you imagine how hard it’s going to be for President Trump to get things done?” Lake asked Watters. “And this outrageous ruling by the Supreme Court just proves we need a law to build the wall and secure the border. We need a law to finally stop people from pouring across our border and destroying our country. That’s what I’m willing and able to do, and starting on day one I’m going to help President Trump do that.”

Nearly 380,000 illegal immigrants have been encountered at the U.S.-Mexico border during the first two months fiscal year 2024, which started Oct. 1, according to data released by United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP), following 2,045,838 encounters in fiscal year 2023, 2,206,436 in fiscal year 2022 and 1,659,206 in fiscal year 2021. Another 302,000 illegal immigrants entered the United States in December.

