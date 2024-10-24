KAELAN DORR: Harris-Walz Campaign Is Imploding Right Before Our Very Eyes

Kaelan Dorr

Vice President Kamala Harris’ campaign will be remembered for a lot of things: fake accents, Gov. Tim Walz’s dance moves and a claim about working at a McDonald’s that is so confusing people will be scratching their heads for decades.

It is honestly impressive that we’ll remember anything from this campaign at all given her campaign’s unprecedented lack of substance, transparency and engagement with the American public. Driven by her low favorables, and the fact that she has been unable to garner a single vote in 6 years now, Kamala HQ is running a campaign reminiscent of Biden’s “basement strategy” but on steroids.

Harris and her running mate, the self-proclaimed “Knucklehead” Tim Walz, have offered nothing but vague rhetoric and “vibes” to the American people. And although she is auditioning for the toughest job in America, Harris has fully embraced the basement strategy, consistently dodging tough questions and interviews.

The numbers tell the story. Since August, former President Donald Trump and Sen. J.D. Vance, as reported by Fox News, have participated in 88 interviews while Harris and Walz have only done 49 combined. Sure, the campaign trots her out occasionally to read a scripted teleprompter or do a prerecorded friendly interview, but when you compare the records, it is no question that Trump-Vance has no problem defending their vision for America and their policies while Harris-Walz actively avoids tough questions.

In lieu of presenting and defending her policies, the Harris-Walz campaign has decided to double down on the wait-and-see approach — a facet of the basement strategy, where she expects voters will be content waiting and seeing how radical her administration will be if she is elected.

The Harris-Walz reluctance to take tough questions raises serious concerns about her ability to lead the nation. At a time when the country needs concrete solutions, Harris’s reluctance to engage with the media, participate in interviews, or hold press conferences sends a strong signal: not only does she not have fixes for the problems her administration is responsible for — but she thinks so little of the American public that she expects people to promote her anyway.

Harris can talk about a “New Way Forward” and “Turning the Page,” but when asked during a rare appearance in her safe space on The View, she confirmed Americans fears about her candidacy when she said she would not have done a single thing differently than President Joe Biden in the past four years.

A truly bizarre thing to say when over half of America believes the country is headed in the wrong direction under the Biden-Harris administration.

Sensing the campaign’s dire situation, Harris agreed to appear on Fox News for the first time since launching her campaign. While she didn’t avoid the interview itself, she dodged questions, shifting the blame for every crisis that her administration created to none other than Donald Trump.

Instead of talking about the issues families care about, like rising prices and securing the border, she deflects to what this race has always been about for the Democratic Party, Trump vs. the radical Left — no policies, but personalities.

You would think the person who wants to be elected to the highest office in the country would want to answer questions from American voters and tell people what they stand for. But not Harris.

Nearly every recent poll has revealed Harris’ Biden basement campaign is not working. Her honeymoon high after the Democrat machine pulled the rug from Biden has faded. Now, battleground state polls are leaning towards a Trump victory—especially in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. Trump has also dismantled the Democrat coalition, receiving significant support from union workers, Latinos and Black Americans — sending a clear message to the DNC that the momentum and energy are with Trump.

Put simply, the Harris-Walz campaign is crumbling before our eyes because Americans are smart. They see through the Left’s basement strategy, and a campaign that is running solely on pandering and hollow promises.

Meanwhile, Trump is offering the American people policy proposals to return to economic prosperity, a secure border, safe communities, and global stability.

Kaelan Dorr served as Chief Marketing Officer for President Donald Trump’s 2020 re-election campaign. Prior to that he served as a U.S. Treasury and White House official in the Trump Administration. He was also on the 2016 Trump Campaign.

