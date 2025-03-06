‘Justice Department Will Fight Back’: Pam Bondi Vows To Tame Liberal Judicial Overreach, Defend Presidential Authority

Mariane Angela

Attorney General Pam Bondi raised concerns Tuesday on Fox News about the role of liberal judges in what she sees as judicial overreach affecting presidential authority.

During an appearance on “Kudlow,” Bondi discussed what she said are the challenges faced by the presidential administration due to liberal judges. She said that the federal supremacy is challenged by state and local jurisdictions through the guise of virtue signaling and sanctuary cities.

“We’ve been getting some bad rulings out of liberal district court judges who think they control the entire country, but they don’t. You know, they’re issuing rulings ex parte at 1 a.m. on a Saturday trying to stop us, trying to stop everything we’re doing, trying to stop DOGE, trying to stop Secretary Bessent, secretary of Treasury,” Bondi told Larry Kudlow.

Bondi said that these judges, appointed under previous administrations like Obama and Biden, are utilizing temporary restraining orders to strip the president of his constitutionally granted executive powers. This, according to Bondi, is not just an overstep but an outright misunderstanding of judicial roles and boundaries.

“They can’t do it, Larry, but they think they can do it,” Bondi said. “You’ve got one district judge thinking in Rhode Island, thinking he can control the money for the entire country. They think they control everything, and they don’t. And that’s why we are going after them every step of the way.”

Bondi said the Justice Department plans to continue its vigorous defense of executive decisions, particularly concerning environmental and fiscal policies.

“The Justice Department will fight back, and we will win. We will defend EPA. We will defend the secretary of Treasury. We will defend all of this money. And it’s the president of the United States’ decision who to hire, who to fire, where money goes, not these career bureaucrats,” Bondi said.

Bondi then hinted at underlying issues of fraud and mismanagement.

“There’s a reason why they don’t want the president to see the money. There’s a reason why they don’t want us to know where all this money’s been going. It’s massive. The fraud is massive. I think the crimes attached to it that we’re going to find are unprecedented, and that’s why the Supreme Court is backing us up,” Bondi said. “They’re going to back us up. It’s just getting through all these district court judges. Because the president has a right, he was elected overwhelmingly by the people of the United States of America to do just the job that he’s doing.”

Democrats loudly criticized President Trump’s temporary federal spending freeze over concerns it might jeopardize Medicaid funding yet remained quiet when the Biden-Harris administration’s audits of Medicaid programs seemed to disproportionately target red states. A day after the Trump-Vance administration initiated the freeze, a Biden-appointed federal judge halted it with a temporary injunction, amidst a backdrop of selective outrage despite accusations from a government watchdog of biased regulatory actions under Biden-Harris threatening Medicaid in some states.

Liberal judges have actively blocked several of President Trump’s key initiatives through a series of rulings across different states, including U.S. District Judge John McConnell Jr. of Rhode Island, who has been involved in cases against Trump’s policies on issues ranging from immigration to federal spending. McConnell mandated the Trump administration to reinstate previously frozen funds immediately, saying that continued defiance might lead to criminal contempt charges.

