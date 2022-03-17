Joseph Catania Appears on WFTS ABC Action News to talk media and marketing

Tampa, FL…Joseph Catania was asked to appear on Tampa Bays Morning Blend with Natalie Taylor. The discussion was on media and marketing in a cluttered world. Joseph has been a long-time resident of the Tampa area and is the CFO of one of the most respected law firms in Tampa, Catania and Catania. He has recently branched out to assist other Law firms and Medical Practices with their digital marketing strategies. The discussion on The Morning Blend was about his success, methods and secret sauce on how to get outstanding results for his clients. It’s called the Catania Method. Check it out here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qw7ypjfLknQ

About Catania Media Consultants

Catania Media Consultants is a team of marketing experts targeting digital and video strategies for law firms and medical practices. The group won the Best of Tampa Bay Award in 2021. Led by Joseph Catania, the company has successfully built a marketing practice that exceeds the expectations of its clients and ad partners. They pride on not only their market success for their partners, but also on their contributions to the local community with charitable work in feeding the hungry, cleaning the environment and assisting the church to make the world a better place. https://cataniamediaconsultants.com/