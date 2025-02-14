JORGE MARTINEZ And LAURIE TODD-SMITH: The Swamp Isn’t Happy With Trump’s Ed Sec Pick. We All Know Why

Jorge Martinez And Laurie Todd-Smith

For too long, the U.S. Department of Education has failed our children — especially underprivileged students.

It has grown into a bloated bureaucracy that prioritizes Washington elites over the needs of students and parents. President Donald J. Trump has made it clear that it is time to dismantle this failing system and return power to the states, and Linda McMahon is the right leader to make that happen.

Our education system is in crisis, and Hispanic students are among the hardest hit. According to the most recent National Assessment of Educational Progress, students have not recovered from the devastating effect COVID-19 era school closures had on education. Only 16% of Hispanic fourth graders are reading at a proficient level, while just 23% are meeting the mark in math.

These statistics are not just numbers; they represent an urgent need to address disparities in our educational system. Most of our students are falling behind, setting them up for a lifetime of struggle in a competitive job market.

Despite its original purpose to improve academic outcomes across the Nation, the Department of Education has focused its time on distributing funds, often to fruitless programming. This has resulted in increased bureaucracy, inefficient spending and policies that fail to address the specific needs of local communities.

This is particularly relevant for the Hispanic community, which represents nearly 30% of all K–12 students. They deserve an education system that works for them — not one dictated by Washington bureaucrats.

President Trump has been bold in his vision: to break up the federal stranglehold on education and return power to states, local communities, and most importantly, parents. Decentralizing education allows states to craft policies that address their students’ specific needs rather than being forced into a one-size-fits-all approach from Washington.

In his first few weeks in office, President Trump demonstrated his commitment to ending radical indoctrination in K–12 schools and expanding educational opportunities for American families. He also showed his dedication to protecting children and ensuring safety, fairness, and dignity in women’s sports.

For Hispanic families, this is a game-changer. Bilingual education, charter school expansion, and school choice programs, which have been proven to benefit Hispanic students, will become more accessible. When states are properly resourced and empowered, they can allocate funds where they are needed most rather than being forced to comply with ineffective federal programs.

Hispanic families overwhelmingly support school choice because they understand that education is the gateway to opportunity. A poll from the American Federation for Children found that 71% of Hispanic voters support school choice initiatives, including charter schools, voucher programs, and education savings accounts.

Parents know what’s best for their children — not the federal government. When families have choice, children thrive. Whether it’s a charter school with a STEM focus, a private school with a strong values-based education, or a homeschooling option tailored to a child’s learning style, school choice means families can afford these opportunities, regardless of income or zip code.

Yet, for decades, the Department of Education has resisted these efforts, siding with teachers’ unions and special interest groups over parents. It’s time to change that.

Linda McMahon is not a career politician. She is a businesswoman, a job creator, and a leader who understands the power of opportunity and hard work. As the former Administrator of the U.S. Small Business Administration, she empowered entrepreneurs — especially those in Hispanic communities — to achieve the American Dream.

She knows firsthand that education is the foundation for success and has the leadership skills to break down barriers holding our children back. Unlike bureaucrats who have spent their careers maintaining a broken system, McMahon is ready to disrupt it. She has the executive experience to streamline operations, cut waste, and ensure that parents and local educators — not Washington insiders — set the agenda.

Hispanic families understand the value of hard work, faith, and family. We want the best for our children, starting with giving them an education that meets their unique needs. The current system has failed us, producing generations of students who can’t read at grade level, struggle with basic math, and are trapped in failing school districts with no way out.

It’s time for bold action. It’s time to put parents in control, empower states, and give every child, regardless of background, the chance to succeed. With Linda McMahon as Secretary of Education, we can finally break free from Washington’s grip and give our children the future they deserve.

Let’s stand together, demand change, and support a leader who will fight for Hispanic families and all students across this great Nation.

Jorge Martinez is senior advisor and Hispanic engagement strategist for America First Works. He previously served as press secretary for the U.S. Department of Justice.

Laurie Todd Smith, Ph.D., is a senior advisor for America First Works. She served in the Trump Administration as Director of the Women’s Bureau at the U.S. Department of Labor.

