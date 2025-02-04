JORGE MARTINEZ AND CARLA SANDS : Trump Admin Is Asserting American Leadership Role In Western Hemisphere

Carla Sands And Jorge Martinez

The United States stands at a pivotal crossroads in Latin America, where rising challenges demand bold, decisive action. China’s growing influence, entrenched corruption and authoritarian regimes destabilize the region, fueling migration, gang violence and the devastating fentanyl crisis. Compounding this, Iran and Russia exploit the vacuum left by U.S. neglect, spreading malign influence that further threatens regional stability. An America First approach to foreign policy provides a roadmap to confront these threats and reassert U.S. leadership in the Western Hemisphere.

Under the leadership of President Donald Trump and Vice President J.D. Vance, the United States has taken decisive steps to counter foreign adversaries and strengthen alliances in Latin America. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has been at the forefront of these efforts, particularly in addressing China’s encroachment in the region.

A significant focus has been the Panama Canal, a critical artery for global trade. China’s Belt and Road Initiative has led to substantial investments in Panama, raising concerns about Beijing’s influence over this strategic asset. In a recent meeting with Panamanian President José Raúl Mulino, Rubio emphasized the urgency of reducing Chinese control over canal operations. He conveyed Trump’s stance that China’s presence violates the canal’s neutrality treaty and warned of potential U.S. action if Panama does not address these concerns.

In response, President Mulino committed to reviewing agreements with China and announced that Panama would not renew its participation in China’s Belt and Road Initiative. This move signifies a shift toward greater cooperation with the United States, aiming to preserve the canal’s neutrality and ensure it remains free from undue foreign influence.

Beyond Panama, the Trump-Vance administration is actively engaging with other Latin American nations to promote economic independence and security. By offering alternatives to Chinese investments, the U.S. is fostering genuine growth and stability in the region. This strategy focuses on expanding trade agreements and leveraging institutions like the Export-Import Bank and the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation to support job creation and strengthen supply chains. While these institutions do not directly create jobs or enhance supply chains, they play a crucial role by providing backing and guarantees for private companies’ investments in the region, which helps foster economic development and improve infrastructure.

Energy diplomacy is another vital pillar of this approach. The U.S. is assisting Latin American countries in harnessing their natural resources, reducing energy dependencies and bolstering economic resilience. By exporting American technology and expertise, the administration counters authoritarian regimes and diminishes adversaries’ leverage, particularly Russia, whose energy exports fund destabilizing activities worldwide.

The administration also recognizes the importance of supporting reform-driven leaders committed to stability and freedom. Leaders like El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele and Argentina’s President Javier Milei exemplify the transformative power of bold conservative governance. Bukele’s crackdown on gang violence has improved public safety, while Milei’s market-driven reforms offer hope for economic revival. Supporting these leaders and fostering similar reforms elsewhere can build a coalition committed to stability and freedom.

Under Trump’s leadership, the America First approach has demonstrated the power of “peace through strength.” The administration has taken a hard line against authoritarian regimes, advanced U.S. energy independence and deepened ties with democratic allies. This vision is now expanding to meet today’s challenges in Latin America, prioritizing security, economic prosperity, governance reforms and defeating corruption.

An America First foreign policy focuses on intelligence sharing, defense cooperation and targeted economic initiatives. Equipping and training regional security forces can disrupt transnational crime and address migration’s root causes. Congress must also challenge rogue regimes in Iran, Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua to ensure regional stability.

Decades of U.S. neglect by previous administrations have allowed adversaries like China, Russia and Iran to exploit regional vulnerabilities. Reclaiming leadership demands countering external threats and addressing systemic issues like corruption and lawlessness. Consistent, values-based engagement can repair frayed relationships and foster enduring partnerships.

The future of Latin America is inseparably linked to America’s security and prosperity. Strategic investments, robust alliances and a commitment to shared values can secure a brighter future for the hemisphere. By prioritizing regional stability and prosperity, the U.S. can reclaim its role as a beacon of hope and strength, ensuring a better future for generations to come.

The Hon. Carla Sands is senior advisor for America First Works. She served as ambassador to the Kingdom of Denmark and as a member of President Donald J. Trump’s Economic Advisory Council.

Jorge Martinez is senior advisor and Hispanic engagement strategist for America First Works. He previously served as press secretary for the U.S. Department of Justice.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

