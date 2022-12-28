‘It’s Disgusting’: MSNBC Guest Loses Her Cool Over Migrant Buses At Kamala Harris’ House

Harold Hutchison

An MSNBC guest blasted Republican governors for busing migrants to the Naval Observatory Monday after border encounters hit a new record high in November.

“It seems like playing politics with human lives is the entry fee to running for president on the Republican ticket in 2024,” Ashley Pratte Oates told MSNBC host Chris Jansing. “And that’s the sad state of Republican politics right now.”

Three buses carrying migrants from Texas dropped their passengers off at the Naval Observatory, the official residence of Vice President Kamala Harris, Saturday night, Fox News reported. Republican Govs. Greg Abbott of Texas and Doug Ducey of Arizona began busing migrants from their states to New York City, Chicago and Washington, D.C. earlier this year.

“Republicans would love to say that they’re pro-life, they only care about children and families when it comes to babies that are in the womb. When they are outside of the womb, look at what happens,” Pratte Oates said. “They’re anti-Obamacare, they’re anti-welfare, they’re anti-humanitarian aid in these situations. And this is a huge problem. But yet Republicans, again, continue to see this as the entry fee to the GOP ticket in 2024. And having a hard stance on immigration is that platform for them. To me on Christmas Eve busing, you know, three busloads of migrants to the Vice President’s House is shameful, it’s disgusting, and it should be called out for what it is.”

United States Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) encountered over 2.3 million migrants in Fiscal Year 2022, with another 230,000 in October, the first month of the new fiscal year, according to official figures, while another 600,000 migrants evaded CBP, Fox News reported. CBP encountered a record 233,470 people in November, according to a Friday release.

WATCH:

The Supreme Court paused a ruling by U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan that would have ended use of Title 42 on Dec. 21, a public-health measure used by the Trump administration to expel illegal immigrants. The case is still pending.

Congress prohibited United States Customs and Border Protection (CBP) from spending over $1.5 billion to “acquire, maintain, or extend border security technology and capabilities, except for technology and capabilities to improve Border Patrol processing” in the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill passed Friday.

“Republicans would be the first to tell you that they don’t, you know, believe in Covid being a thing anymore. So why is Title 42 still around?” Pratt Oakes asked. “This needs to be something that is addressed and it’s not Republican, it’s not Democrat, these are human lives that are at stake here.”

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.