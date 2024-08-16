‘It’s Crazy To Watch’: Joe Rogan Warns Harris Could Ride ‘Gaslighting’ Wave To Election Victory

Hailey Gomez

Popular podcast host Joe Rogan warned on Wednesday that Vice President Kamala Harris could ride a “gaslighting” wave to victory in the upcoming election.

During a three-hour episode of “The Joe Rogan Experience,” comedian Adam Ray joined Rogan to discuss Harris’ standing in the race against former President Donald Trump. Rogan criticized the legacy media for turning on Trump after he entered the 2016 race and suggested that Harris could benefit from media spin favoring her campaign.

“The 180 that the media has taken on him since he decided to be president. When you see the machine go after a guy. We’ve never seen the machine go after someone as boldfaced. You know the prosecutions, the Russia gate stuff on television every night, all of it. And then to see just a few years ago they loved him. He was like — he was a Democrat I think until like 2000 and something, 2008 maybe something crazy like that,” Rogan said.

The podcast host continued to discuss how Trump claimed former Democratic Speaker of the California State Assembly Willie Brown had rode with him in a helicopter in the 1990s that had to make an emergency landing.

“I think that was like a mistake he made and then people are like, ‘He’s old, she’s young’ like you fucking seen her mistakes? This is crazy. The gaslighting is nuts. It’s the same gaslighting they did to turn Trump into a monster, now they’re doing that same gaslighting to turn her into our future, our hope — and it’s working. It’s crazy to watch,” Rogan said.

Harris’ campaign was caught Monday editing various outlets’ headlines so that they could appear in Americans’ Google searches as sponsored ads, according to Axios. Over the last ten days the campaign reportedly edited headlines and descriptions of nearly a dozen outlets’ articles including some from CNN, USA Today and NPR, the outlet reported.

“You know what she was saying, like he doesn’t have an attack strategy. That’s, I don’t think — you know this is what I was trying to say when everybody got mad at me when I said what I liked about RFK Jr,” Rogan continued. “Robert F. Kennedy is a guy who just goes after issues, goes after actions, he talks about things. Trump has like always in the past attacked, he’s like attacked people, attack people. It’s just in this case I feel like, I don’t know if — what they’re doing right now the way they’re elevating I don’t know she’s ever going to debate him.”

Last week, ABC News confirmed that both Kamala Harris and Donald Trump agreed to a debate on Sept. 10. This followed Trump’s proposal for three debates with Harris in September. During a press conference at Mar-a-Lago, Trump suggested debates on various networks, including Fox News, ABC News, and NBC News, with the first scheduled for Sept. 4.

With polls now showing Kamala Harris leading Donald Trump in swing states, a handful of Republicans—including businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway, and ex-White House aide Peter Navarro—have urged Trump to distinguish his campaign from Harris’ by focusing on his future policies and the successes of his first term.

