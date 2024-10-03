Israel Reportedly Warned Iran It Would Strike Nuclear Sites If It Was Attacked, Officials Say

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discusses Israeli strike on Hezbollah.

Israel had reportedly warned that it would go after Iran’s nuclear and oil facilities if Tehran decided to launch an attack, The Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday.

Iran launched hundreds of missiles into Israeli territory on Tuesday in what is being considered a major escalation in a region already fraught with conflict. Tehran signaled to Arab officials on Monday evening its plans for the strike, which it said would be similar to an attack carried out in April that involved launching hundreds of drones and missiles into Israel, according to Arab officials speaking to the WSJ.

Israel responded Monday by warning Tehran that if it did carry out an attack — regardless of size or scope, or whether it involved casualties — it would directly strike Iran’s nuclear and oil facilities, Arab officials told the WSJ.

Iran’s missile attack on Tuesday was largely intercepted by Israeli and U.S. forces postured in the region, but some projectiles evaded air defense systems and struck targets throughout the country. There has been at least one casualty reported thus far in the West Bank, but no casualties reported in Israel.

Israel has yet to respond but said in a statement on Tuesday that there would “be consequences.”

“Iran’s attack is a severe and dangerous escalation,” Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesman Daniel Hagari said. “Our defensive and offensive capabilities are at the highest of readiness. Our operational plans are ready. We will respond wherever, whenever and however we choose.”

After-action assessments are still being conducted, and it’s too early to say how the conflict may evolve from this point, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller told reporters on Tuesday.

“There are initial assessments. But we need time to collect all of the information, and we need time to talk to our Israeli counterparts. And we need time to talk to our other partners in the region,” Miller said. “And we’ll do that over the coming days. But it is clear that, once again, this is a significant escalation by Iran.”

Miller declined to comment on whether Iran’s nuclear site was a legitimate target for an Israeli strike.

“I don’t want to get into — and this is not to say I’m ruling anything out, and that I’m ruling anything in — but I would answer any question this way, which is: We wanna have these conversations with our Israeli counterparts over the coming days. It is clear that this is an unacceptable attack [by Iran]… there will be consequences.”

The current conflict began roughly a year ago when Hamas invaded Israel and killed roughly 1,200 people. Israel subsequently launched a war against Hamas in Gaza, and as the war has increased in size and scale, Iran and its other proxy terrorist groups like Hezbollah have gotten involved.

Iran’s strike on Tuesday is rare; it typically conducts military or terrorism operations through its various proxy groups. Tehran did launch a separate series of strikes against Israel in April, although Tuesday’s strike was seen as more expansive.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.