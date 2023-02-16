‘Intentionally Alienating’: Most Americans Want Businesses To Stay Out Of Politics: POLL

Laurel Duggan

The vast majority of Americans, including most Democrats, are more likely to do business with companies that are politically neutral and that tolerate a diversity of viewpoints from employees and customers, according to a poll released Wednesday by the Trafalgar Group and Convention of States Action.

Among likely general election voters, 78.8% were more likely to do business with politically neutral companies compared to 10.1% who were less likely, the poll found. The survey comes amid a push from conservatives against Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) investing, in which investors consider a variety of political factors rather than mere profitability in order to advance a left-leaning agenda.

Missouri Sen. Eric Schmitt, who also serves as the state’s attorney general, launched a probe into a group of banks that promised to issue loans with the goal of reducing worldwide carbon emissions. Republican Indiana Sen. Mike Braun is pushing to overturn a Biden administration rule allowing retirement plan fiduciaries to consider ESG factors when making investments; studies have found that funds that consider ESG factors have worse rates of return than those that do not.

ESG is a threat to the American economy and the individual freedoms that our country is built upon.



It is dead on arrival in Florida. pic.twitter.com/ZqrdklbUvW — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) February 13, 2023

“The bottom line here is in fact, the bottom line itself. Businesses that are hell bent on continuing down the ESG path are going to continue to suffer in this tough and challenging economy,” Mark Meckler, President of Convention of States, said in a statement. “Businesses that stay out of politics and focus on serving their customers — on the other hand — will thrive. So, instead of wondering how many diversity and inclusion officers they have, corporations should be worried about how they are intentionally alienating a broad group of Americans who will just shop somewhere else.”

The majority of Democrats, 76.9%, preferred doing business with politically neutral companies, along with 82.3% of Republicans and 77.1% of unaffiliated or other party voters, the poll found.

The poll surveyed 1,092 likely general election voters Feb. 2 -5 with a 2.9% margin of error.

