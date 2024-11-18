INESA PONOMARIOVAITE: RFK To The Rescue — It’s Time To Make America Healthy

Inesa Ponomariovaite

Americans have been grappling with a health crisis of increasing severity over the past decade. We had a crisis of people being sick for the past 30 years, which doesn’t even compare to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Now that we know who will be responsible for America’s health, Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., we have the ability and confidence to know that the truth will be revealed.

The new secretary for Health and Human Services will end the thirty-year pandemic by stopping our toxins from being our daily intake, inspiring hope for new health freedom in the United States, and leading the world towards God-given immunity.

The numbers that climbed at an alarming rate, signaling a problem, now have the immediate attention of the new president-elect and the newly appointed secretary of Health and Human Services. No longer will our children be over-medicated, our young adults seek or need anti-depressants, or our seniors need to juggle a minimum of 5 different pharmaceuticals daily.

Over the last 10 years, I felt I was fighting this industry alone. Still, seeing that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. speaks my language and that Donald Trump is the president-elect, I hope for our country again. If we make America healthy again, we will have highly functioning people who will affect every sector and every area of our lives, including America’s economy.

Policymakers in particular have a crucial role in promoting and regulating the use of plant-based medicine, ensuring it becomes a mainstream and accessible option for all Americans.

As a holistic health practitioner who helped save my mother from cancer and myself from multiple other diseases, and also helped many others across the world to get better, I realized we are what we eat. We are what we put in our temple. For example, deep-fried foods are identified as inflammation triggers.

Consuming these foods consistently will ultimately affect your immune system, increase the risk of heart disease and disrupt your gut health, which may lead to mental health challenges. Note that continuous inflammation will lead to chronic inflammation and chronic disease.

There is evidence clearly showing how food is affecting our health.

People who do not feel well cannot do their jobs well. Most of them need help to stay focused and productive. As a result, they start making mistakes, creating work issues. These issues lead to financial insecurity.

Financial insecurity, if it is affecting a mother or husband, will cause stress in the family. If this happens repeatedly, that stress leads families to divorce. Since finances are the main reason for divorce, this also affects our economy, creating a vicious cycle and a ripple effect in the family unit and community.

To restore the promise of American healthcare, we need a radical shift towards plant-based medicine and comprehensive retraining for our doctors on the efficacy of natural treatments. Consider hemp, a plant that fuels the endocannabinoid system (ECS), a crucial player in managing our body’s most vital processes, from immunity and mental health to digestive health and beyond.

For six decades, we’ve known that the ECS, a complex network of receptors and molecules, is pivotal for our survival and is intricately linked to the immune and nervous systems. It maintains balance and regulates nearly every aspect of our daily functioning. This system could hold the keys to combating life-altering conditions, including mental health disorders and even certain cancers.

Yet, despite its importance, the ECS is conspicuously absent from mainstream medical education. Even a retired professor of medicine was shocked to discover that there was an endocannabinoid system. Imagine that: Your neurologist or oncologist might not even be aware of a system that could be essential to saving your life.

The stakes are high. With an American healthcare system that is becoming increasingly costly and reactive, can we afford to overlook the potential of plant-based therapies? It is time to adopt a proactive approach and unleash the full potential of the ECS, equipping patients and doctors with knowledge that could revolutionize and save lives.

I’ve worked with so many people and helped them become healthy. As a result, I see them increase their salaries, open businesses and have successful lives, marriages, relationships and lifestyles. Becoming healthy helps them become the best version of themselves in every sector and area of their lives.

As a strong Christian woman, I have long hoped and prayed for America’s health to be restored. Whether Republican or Democrat, you should support this cause because our health is our wealth.

I look forward to contributing to making humanity healthy again.

Inesa Ponomariovaite is a successful holistic health practitioner and entrepreneur who serves as the founder and CEO of Nesa’s Hemp, a dominant player in the CBDa hemp oil industry, the world’s first-ever full spectrum CBDa Hemp Oil.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.