INESA PONOMARIOVAITE: Can America Finally Turn Its Failing Health Around?

Inesa Ponomariovaite

The U.S. health sector is on the brink of a transformative era. From the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) groundbreaking decision to ban harmful red dye in food products to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s upcoming confirmation hearing for Secretary of Health and Human Services on Jan. 30, hope is finally on the horizon.

For years, public health has been overshadowed by political agendas, leaving natural immunity and informed health choices largely ignored. Kennedy’s nomination represents a turning point, a bold opportunity to restore trust, prioritize evidence-based policy and empower Americans to reclaim control over their well-being.

This moment signals not just progress but a potential renaissance for public health.

Despite the availability of medications aimed at supporting immune function, there has been a significant decline in the overall strength of our immune systems. This decline is evident in the growing frequency and severity of outbreaks of pandemics and seasonal illnesses like influenza, norovirus, COVID-19, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (hMPV) which would likely have been controlled with properly empowered immune systems.

In the last 10 years, the health of Americans has seen a marked downturn. Chronic illnesses like diabetes, cardiovascular disease and autoimmune disorders have surged. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, nearly 6 in 10 adults in the U.S. now suffer from at least one chronic disease, with 4 in 10 managing two or more.

These conditions often weaken the immune system, leaving individuals more vulnerable to infections. Additionally, hospitalizations for influenza have risen, with the 2022–2023 flu season recording the highest rates in over a decade.

Amid the challenges facing the healthcare system, the nomination of Robert F. Kennedy as U.S. health secretary brings a renewed sense of hope. His appointment is guided by three pivotal objectives: eliminating corruption within health agencies, restoring a commitment to evidence-based science and medicine and addressing the chronic disease epidemic.

This bold vision marks a significant step toward revitalizing public health and restoring trust in healthcare institutions.

RFK’s approach to health and the desire to make a change in our country is something that’s been needed for a very long time. In various speeches and interviews, RFK has always underscored the significance of natural immunity and criticized certain public health policies. These are probably what’s going to save our country, not just health-wise, but also economically.

If Americans were to prioritize and maintain strong immunity, the impact would be profound, both in safeguarding lives and easing the immense burden on our healthcare system. The costs of viral infections are staggering, and they’re taking a heavy toll on families and communities.

Influenza alone drains the U.S. economy by $26.7 billion each year, with $10.4 billion spent on medical expenses and $16.3 billion lost in productivity. The COVID-19 pandemic has left an indelible mark, with projected costs exceeding $16 trillion over the next decade. RSV, which devastates the elderly, costs $6.6 billion annually, and norovirus, a silent destroyer, adds another $2 billion to the financial strain.

While exact numbers for hMPV are unavailable, its impact is no less severe. If we empower our nation with stronger immunity, we can reduce these staggering costs, save countless lives and create a healthier, more resilient future for all.

These health challenges shape how the world views us. America, once seen as a global powerhouse, now struggles under the weight of overwhelming medical bills and a rising tide of chronic diseases. How can we claim to lead the world when we’re battling illness and financial collapse?

The strength of a nation is reflected in the health of its people, and right now, we are drowning, not leading. Our future is at stake, and we must act before we lose everything we’ve worked so hard to build.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vision for leading the Department of Health and Human Services is rooted in a deep understanding of the true needs of Americans. He believes that the current healthcare system, focused heavily on pharmaceutical solutions, fails to address the core issues driving health problems across the nation.

His approach challenges us to move away from dependency on drugs and toward empowering individuals with strong, natural immunity. Kennedy advocates for a health revolution that prioritizes prevention, natural wellness, and education. By promoting healthier lifestyles, proper nutrition, and an environment that supports immune health, he envisions a nation where citizens can take control of their health, no longer relying on medications that only mask the symptoms.

His message is clear: it’s time for a paradigm shift.

Kennedy calls for policy reforms that reduce processed foods, sugary beverages and other harmful influences on public health. Imagine a country where children grow up in environments that nourish their bodies and minds, where families no longer face skyrocketing medical bills due to preventable diseases.

With Kennedy at the helm, we would be leading a movement toward better health for all, not through quick fixes, but by focusing on what truly matters; building stronger, healthier communities.

The potential to transform the nation’s health and ensure a brighter future is within reach, but only if we choose a leader who believes in empowerment over dependency.

Inesa Ponomariovaite is a successful holistic health practitioner and entrepreneur who serves as the founder and CEO of Nesa’s Hemp, a dominant player in the CBDa hemp oil industry, the world’s first-ever full spectrum CBDa Hemp Oil.

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of the Daily Caller News Foundation.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.