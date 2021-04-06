Inert naval mine removed after washing up on North Ft. Lauderdale beach

LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. (AP) — A naval mine has been recovered after washing ashore on a South Florida beach, authorities said.

A deputy patrolling the beach spotted the device early Sunday morning in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, just north of Fort Lauderdale, according to a Broward Sheriff’s Office news release.

The sheriff’s office bomb squad responded to the area. The mine was labeled “inert” and may have been used for training purposes, officials said.

The device was removed from the beach. The U.S. Air Force will examine the mine to determine where it came from.