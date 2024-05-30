In A 24 Hour News Cycle Speed Beats Accuracy When It Comes To News About Israel

On Wednesday morning, Tal Heinrich, the spokesperson for the Office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, expressed frustration with the media’s coverage of the war between Israel and Hamas. During her daily briefing, she dedicated considerable time to correcting the record on media reports that misrepresented the story of civilian deaths in Rafah on Sunday.

On May 27, 2024, an Israeli airstrike targeted two Hamas operatives in Rafah, southern Gaza, who were allegedly planning an attack on Israel. The strike reportedly resulted in multiple fatalities within a tent area previously designated as a safe zone.

Headlines worldwide have attributed the attack and resulting fatalities in Rafah to Israel, ahead of the IDF’s investigation, leading to widespread international condemnation. The incident has been denounced as a “massacre” by Palestinians and several Arab nations. An emergency meeting of the United Nations Security Council is set for Tuesday to discuss the situation, which Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has referred to as a “tragic mishap.”

Following an extensive investigation, the Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) determined that the probable cause of the fire was shrapnel or a similar object hitting a fuel tank, which led to ignition and the subsequent spread to an adjacent tent. Additionally, the IDF stated that the actual target was over 1.7 kilometers distant from the tent site, and the airstrike employed the smallest bomb available to prevent a widespread explosion.

In Washington, D.C., numerous officials from the Biden administration, including Vice President Harris, expressed their sorrow over the “heartbreaking” and “tragic” loss of life. However, they stated that the mass-casualty incident was likely an accident and did not breach the “red line” that President Biden established earlier this month, which would trigger the suspension of offensive weapons deliveries to Israel should they enter “population centers” in Rafah.

White House spokesman John Kirby stated on Tuesday that Israel had not initiated a “major ground operation” in the city. Additionally, State Department spokesman Matt Miller remarked that Israel had not embarked on an offensive of the kind previously seen in Gaza City and Khan Younis, where airstrikes demolished entire buildings and resulted in the deaths of hundreds of Palestinian civilians within a single day.

Heinrich, Kirby, and Miller concurred with the worldwide view that the loss of life is a tragedy, irrespective of nationality. The lesson here is that had the media shown greater restraint, they would have obtained a detailed and accurate set of facts, leading to a far more precise report.

Jim Williams, based in Washington, D.C., provides comprehensive written articles and video reports on the conflict between Israel and Hamas, among other Middle Eastern issues. He has reported on every U.S. Presidential election since 1980.