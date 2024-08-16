‘I’m On Her Team’: Fmr GOP David Jolly Expresses Fear His 5-Year-Old Might Have To Live Through Second Trump Term

Hailey Gomez

Former Republican Rep. David Jolly expressed on MSNBC Wednesday that he fears his 5-year-old daughter might have to live through a second term of former President Donald Trump.

Appearing on “Deadline: White House,” Jolly discussed with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace how Harris’s campaign is gaining momentum as new swing state polls show her leading Trump. Jolly criticized Trump as “divisive” and shared that his daughter said she’s on Harris’s “team,” despite her also saying that she “didn’t know why.”

“That’s what’s making this kind of impenetrable for Donald Trump. There’s enough people who see the former president as divisive, they have the fatigue, they disagree with his value system, they take his threat to democracy real. But there’s also a coalition now — this is 2024 and not 2016 — that understands under a Biden-Harris administration, there were not dramatic progressive changes in the country,” Jolly said. “If anything, there was effort made toward building an economy for all people, access to health care and education for everyone, representing America on the world stage with decency and strength. They could look at that and say, ‘Look, I don’t know what type of ideology this is, but it doesn’t really offend me. But at its core, I really think the problem is Donald Trump.’”

Jolly announced his departure from the Republican Party in 2018 after serving Florida’s 13th Congressional District, according to Florida Politics. Since Trump’s inauguration, Jolly has been an outspoken critic of both Trump and the GOP’s support for the former president. In 2018, he stated he believed Democrats should take control of the House of Representatives.

WATCH:

“I shared with you last week how our 5-year-old daughter said, ‘I’m on her team’ and she didn’t know why. She just saw it. I will tell you the pretext to that, Nicolle. I was at the table with Brian Williams in 2017 or 2018, our daughter had just been born, and I said I hope Donald Trump’s gone before our daughter is old enough to know who the president is. We’re an American family right now that’s living that. We don’t want our children, our young children, to get introduced to Donald Trump. Because of their ages, we’ve got a shot. We’ve got a chance where they’ll get to experience a President Harris, not a President Trump. That is a reflection of millions of Americans who just don’t want Donald Trump to be the leader of this country.”

Since becoming the Democratic Party’s presumptive presidential nominee, Kamala Harris has gained significant momentum, now leading Trump in key swing states, according to a recent New York Times/Siena College poll. The poll, released Saturday, shows Harris leading Trump 50% to 46% across Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — crucial states for Trump’s 2024 chances.

All content created by the Daily Caller News Foundation, an independent and nonpartisan newswire service, is available without charge to any legitimate news publisher that can provide a large audience. All republished articles must include our logo, our reporter’s byline and their DCNF affiliation. For any questions about our guidelines or partnering with us, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.