Hurricane Milton live updates: Massive storm leaves millions without power and at least 5 dead

Gov. DeSantis says at least 340 people and 49 pets have been rescued in ongoing search-and-rescue operations

By JEFF MARTIN

At a Thursday afternoon briefing in Sarasota, DeSantis said that after flying over some of the hard-hit areas, he saw that many of the homes built in recent years fared well in the storm.

“Another thing I think I can say — our buildings that were built in the last 20 or 30 years, they did very well,” he said.9 min agodamageTampa International Airport plans to reopen Friday, although Milton damaged six jet bridges used to board planes

By DAVID KOENIG

Also, crews are repairing leaks in the main terminal.

The airport said the Federal Aviation Administration cleared the control tower to resume full operations, roads and parking garages are in good shape, and there are no issues with the wastewater system. The airport's fuel depot lost power and is running on generator power while repairs are underway.12 min agoTampa police officers on Thursday morning discovered the body of a woman in her 70s underneath a tree branch

By FREIDA FRISARO

The officers were investigating reports of a large tree branch that had fallen when they found the woman. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said the death appeared to be the result of post-hurricane restoration efforts. The woman’s name wasn’t immediately released.

“Although the storm has passed, its devastation has tragically taken the life of one of our community members,” the police chief said.