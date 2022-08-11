CBD oil is derived from the Cannabis plant, and has been shown to help with a variety of medical conditions – including anxiety.

Over the years, anxiety has become one of the most common mental health disorders in the United States. According to the National Institute of Mental Health, approximately 18% of Americans suffer from some form of anxiety.

There are many different types of anxiety disorders, such as generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorder, social anxiety disorder, and more. While there are various medications that can help to treat anxiety, some people prefer to use natural remedies.

Here are 10 things you should know about using CBD oil for anxiety.

Pierce Prozy examines a brand CBD vape oil cartridge at Flora Research Laboratories. (AP Photo/Ted Warren)

1. CBD oil is not the same as marijuana

CBD oil comes from the Cannabis plant, but it does not contain THC – the psychoactive component that gets you “high”. This means that CBD oil will not make you feel intoxicated or “stoned”.

2. CBD oil can be helpful for treating various forms of anxiety

CBD oil has been shown to be effective in treating various forms of anxiety, including generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorder, social anxiety disorder, and more.

3. CBD oil is not addictive

Unlike some medications used to treat anxiety, such as benzodiazepines, CBD oil is not addictive. This means that you will not develop a tolerance to it and will not need to increase your dosage over time.

4. CBD oil does not have any major side effects

While CBD oil is generally well-tolerated, there are some potential side effects that you should be aware of. These include tiredness, diarrhea, and changes in appetite. However, these side effects are typically mild and go away on their own.

5. CBD oil is available in a variety of forms

CBD oil is available in a variety of forms, such as tinctures, capsules, oils, edibles, and more. This means that there is a form of CBD oil that will suit your needs and preferences.

6. You should start with a low dosage of CBD oil

When starting out with CBD oil, it’s important to start with a low dosage and increase it gradually over time. This will allow you to see how your body reacts to the oil and make sure that you don’t experience any negative side effects.

7. It’s important to buy CBD oil from a reputable source

Not all CBD oil is created equal. It’s important to buy CBD oil from a reputable source that uses high-quality ingredients. This will ensure that you are getting a product that is effective and safe.

8. CBD oil is not a cure-all

While CBD oil can be helpful for treating anxiety, it’s important to remember that it is not a cure-all. There are other things that you can do to help manage your anxiety, such as exercise, relaxation techniques, and therapy.

9. You should talk to your doctor before taking CBD oil

If you are considering taking CBD oil for anxiety, it’s important to talk to your doctor first. This is because CBD oil can interact with certain medications, such as blood thinners.

10. CBD oil is a natural remedy that can be helpful for treating anxiety

CBD oil is a natural remedy that has been shown to be effective in treating various forms of anxiety. If you’re considering using CBD oil for anxiety, it’s important to talk to your doctor first and start with a low dosage.