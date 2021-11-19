How To Generate More Leads For Florida Law Firms

You can create an influx of consistent leads using common marketing campaign tactics that can be set up to target serious clients. It can be tough for Florida law firms to stand out when there is so much noise online, however with innovative approaches you can create a reliable method of attracting leads through marketing funnels. With a combination of metrics, SEO, and good content, you can expect an increase in conversion rates. Here are some great approaches that can help.

Use Heatmaps to Pinpoint Conversion Barriers

When you look at a heatmap analysis of your website, you can see a general overview of where visitors click on your page the most. The more clicks create hot spots on the map that show how engaged website visitors were across your website. You can create one using tools to help you define areas that your website needs work on and also what you should focus on to increase your conversions.

Personalize Call to Actions (CTAs)

You can use call-to-action prompts to encourage your web visitors to take action immediately. These CTAs become more dynamic when they are personalized and directly impact the visitor. Instead of a general “click here”, think of something more constructive, such as “sign up for more information” or “schedule for a free consultation”. You can also use CTAs as a metric to see how well your website is performing.

Offer Lead Magnets Across Your Website

Lead magnets are ways that you get leads to take a step further, going from a web surfer to a warm lead. For example, you might offer a free ebook, coupons, or another incentive to get your customer to sign up. Once they’ve entered their contact information, you can send them additional tidbits about your company and help them explore your company’s services. They may even reach out to you for additional information.

Host Informational Webinars

Sometimes you need to get personal with clients before they decide to work with you. You can provide informational webinars that can help them understand the legal process; for example, they may not understand how settlements work or how to initiate a lawsuit. When you connect with clients, this builds trust and creates a relationship between your law firm and them. This sets you apart from competitors who don’t interact with their clients online.

Set Up Google Ads for Lead Generation Campaigns

Google Ads is a great way to target a specific group of potential clients and get attention. You can create a pay-per-click (PPC) campaign using local SEO that helps potential clients find you.

Optimize Your Website for Conversions

You will want your website to be set up for conversions. An easy-to-navigate website that helps customers contact you or set up an appointment within minutes works best.

Use Retargeting Marketing Campaigns

After you’ve got some web traffic, you can retarget those past visitors to help them convert at a later date. When they are browsing the internet and other websites, they can still see ads for your services. This helps visitors who are bombarded with a lot of distracting information online remember you.

More Information on Generating Leads

To help you generate more leads, you will have to re-optimize your website, create new marketing campaigns, and incorporate local keywords. You can find out more information here if you want local SEO services for law firms.