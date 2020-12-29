How Bay Area members of Congress voted on President Trump’s plan for $2,000 stimulus checks.

As expected Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) delivered on her promise to pass President Donald Trump’s request to raise the Covid-19 stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000. The vote wasn’t close as it met a veto-proof two-thirds of the Democratic and Republicans members came together by a 275-134 vote.

As we look at how Bay Area members of Congress voted it seems like they were split for the most part along party lines. We start with Republican Daniel Webster (FL-11) who voted against, Republican Gus Bilirakis, (FL-12) did not record a vote, while Democrat Charlie Crist (FL-13) voted for as did his fellow Democrat Cathy Castor (FL-14) with Republican Ross Spano, (FL-15) was a no vote on the issue.

Here is a complete list of how each member of Congress representing Florida voted on the issue.

Information on the vote came from https://www.govtrack.us/