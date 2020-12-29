How Bay Area members of Congress voted on President Trump’s plan for $2,000 stimulus checks.

By James Williams -

As expected Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) delivered on her promise to pass President Donald Trump’s request to raise the Covid-19 stimulus checks from $600 to $2,000. The vote wasn’t close as it met a veto-proof two-thirds of the Democratic and Republicans members came together by a 275-134 vote.

As we look at how Bay Area members of Congress voted it seems like they were split for the most part along party lines. We start with  Republican Daniel Webster (FL-11) who voted against, Republican Gus Bilirakis, (FL-12) did not record a vote, while Democrat Charlie Crist (FL-13) voted for as did his fellow Democrat Cathy Castor (FL-14) with Republican Ross Spano, (FL-15) was a no vote on the issue.

Here is a complete list of how each member of Congress representing Florida voted on the issue.

NayFL 1st  R  Gaetz, Matt
No VoteFL 2nd  R  Dunn, Neal
No VoteFL 3rd  R  Yoho, Ted
YeaFL 4th  R  Rutherford, John
YeaFL 5th  D  Lawson, Al
NayFL 6th  R  Waltz, Michael
YeaFL 7th  D  Murphy, Stephanie
NayFL 8th  R  Posey, Bill
YeaFL 9th  D  Soto, Darren
YeaFL 10th  D  Demings, Val
NayFL 11th  R  Webster, Daniel
No VoteFL 12th  R  Bilirakis, Gus
YeaFL 13th  D  Crist, Charlie
YeaFL 14th  D  Castor, Kathy
NayFL 15th  R  Spano, Ross
NayFL 16th  R  Buchanan, Vern
NayFL 17th  R  Steube, Gregory
NayFL 18th  R  Mast, Brian
YeaFL 19th  R  Rooney, Francis
YeaFL 20th  D  Hastings, Alcee
YeaFL 21st  D  Frankel, Lois
YeaFL 22nd  D  Deutch, Ted
YeaFL 23rd  D  Wasserman Schultz, Debbie
YeaFL 24th  D  Wilson, Frederica
YeaFL 25th  R  Diaz-Balart, Mario
YeaFL 26th  D  Mucarsel-Powell, Debbie
YeaFL 27th  D  

Information on the vote came from https://www.govtrack.us/

