House GOP Campaign Arm Adds 13 Democratic Seats To Its Target List

Andrew Trunsky

The National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) added 13 Democratic House seats to its target list Wednesday morning after Glenn Youngkin beat Terry McAuliffe in Virginia and the New Jersey governor’s race remained too close to call.

Democrats now targeted include Reps. Greg Stanton of Arizona, Ed Perlmutter of Colorado, Joe Courtney of Connecticut, Darren Soto of Florida, Sanford Bishop of Georgia, Frank Mrvan of Indiana, David Trone of Maryland, G.K. Butterfield of North Carolina, Annie Kuster of New Hampshire, Teresa Leger-Fernandez of New Mexico, Madeleine Dean of Pennsylvania, Jim Cooper of Tennessee and Jennifer Wexton of Virginia.

“In a cycle like this, no Democrat is safe,” NRCC Chairman Tom Emmer, a Republican from Minnesota, said in a statement. “Voters are rejecting Democrat policies that have caused massive price increases, opened our borders, and spurred a nationwide crime wave.”

The targets come just hours after Republicans in Virginia won the races for governor and lieutenant governor and as they closed in on flipping the attorney general post. Youngkin led McAuliffe by nearly two points when the race was called, while Republicans managed to flip six seats in the Virginia House of Delegates, giving them a 51-49 majority.

In New Jersey, Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy trails his Republican challenger, Jack Ciattarelli, by fewer than 200 votes out of over 2.4 million votes cast, and the race remains too close to call. President Joe Biden won New Jersey by 16 points a year ago, and Biden went on to win Virginia by just over 10.

