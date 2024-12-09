House Blocks Democrats’ Push To Release Matt Gaetz Ethics Report

Mariane Angela

The House on Thursday rejected attempts by Democrats to publish an ethics report investigating allegations of sexual misconduct against former Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida.

Following persistent demands by Democrats for the report’s release, many Republicans contend that the congressional inquiry into Gaetz should have concluded with his resignation, according to The Associated Press. House Speaker Mike Johnson also urged the committee not to release its findings, arguing it would set a damaging precedent.

The vote ended 206 to 198, with Republican Rep. Tom McClintock of California as the lone member of the GOP to oppose the motion to send the report back to the Ethics Committee, KSBY reported. The House Ethics Committee had examined accusations against Gaetz involving sexual misconduct, illicit drug use, and improper gift acceptance, all of which Gaetz has denied. The Department of Justice declared last year that no charges would be filed against him.

WATCH: Rep. Matt Gaetz responds on Tucker Carlson Tonight to allegations of sexual misconduct: He says a former DOJ official named David McGee is trying to extort is family for money He says that the FBI and DOJ have audio recordings that will prove his innocence. pic.twitter.com/J95AEFtxsr — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) March 31, 2021

Although it is highly unusual, there have been instances where ethics reports were disclosed following a member’s resignation. The House Ethics Committee in November chose not to publish its investigation into Gaetz.

“There was not an agreement by the committee to release the report,” said Republican Rep. Michael Guest of Mississippi.

Gaetz’s announced his departure from Congress following President-elect Donald Trump picking him for attorney general. Gaetz subsequently withdrew his name from consideration as attorney general, stating his confirmation process was becoming an unfair distraction to Trump’s transition efforts.

Trump later named former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi as his choice for U.S. attorney general. Trump commended Bondi’s efforts in combating drug trafficking in his announcement on Truth Social.

