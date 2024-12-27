Holliday Entertainment Weekend: Netflix came through with a solid NFL doubleheader. While ESPN and Disney+ showed some NBA love.

RANT SPORTS – On Christmas Day 202, Netflix demonstrated their ability to produce and stream NFL football at a high level without any major issues. The stream was sharp and high-quality, with no lag, the only problems came during the pregame. Co-host Kay Adams began speaking, although her microphone was seemingly not working roughly 10 seconds.

Later in the pregame, an advertisement for “Squid 2” aired, but co-host Mina Kimes was unaware and was speaking on air while the spot was running.

It needs to be said that both of the Netflix pregame shows, in Los Angeles and Pittsburgh were solid despite the two technical issues. Adams, her LA crew of Robert Griffin III, Drew Brees, Manti Te’o, and Mina Kimes were all solid and performed outstandingly.

The Pittsburgh crew led by host Laura Rutledge, with the help of the very funny and insightful McCourty brothers Devin and Jason was a winning team.

The games produced for Netflix by CBS/NEP went off just fine, quickly becoming the second-most popular live title on Netflix to date, according to NFL Media.

Meanwhile, the NBA and Disney offered viewers a special Christmas Day broadcast, presenting alternate broadcast for games streaming on Disney+ that featured Disney cartoon characters. Mickey made 3-pointers, Goofy dunked, and Donald superb defense.

Netflix broadcast teams were great

Mariah Carey in a taped open got things started with her now iconic “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” Then it was off to Pittsburgh for game one of the Netflix twin bill.

The Chiefs win over the Steelers 29-10 opened the doubleheader with the broadcast team of CBS play-by-play man Ian Eagle and CBS studio analysts Nate Burleson and J.J. Watt. Despite never having worked together, the trio of Eagle, Burleson and Watt did an outstanding job on the telecast.

The highlight of game two of the Christmas doubleheader was Beyoncé’s halftime performance during the NFL debut on Netflix garnered significant attention, with her rocking the Houston crowd in a nearly 13-minute set featuring songs from ‘Cowboy Carter.

Meanwhile, Ian Eagle of NBC and Greg Olsen made the best of a blowout 31-2 win as Baltimore crushed Houston. Eagle and Olsen turned in an outstanding broadcast despite the one-sided score.

ESPN+ and Disney+ gave the NBA some Christmas love

While the press coverage focused on Netflix NFL doubleheader, we would be remiss if we didn’t mention the NBA on ESPN+ and Disney+. We already mentioned Dunk the Halls – the first real-time, animated NBA game as an alt-cast for the San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks contest.

ESPN, ESPN+ and Disney+ came on strong with all five NBA on Christmas Day games airing on the multiple platforms for the first time. No doubt Disney+ benefitted by the live NBA action and it might be wise for ESPN to look at airing the CFP Playoff games on Disney+.