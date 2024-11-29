Holiday Weekend: What are the best deals and where can you find them?

Thanksgiving is a touch on the late side this year. That means our typical post-turkey shopping season is slightly condensed this year. We’re only weeks away from the next big shopping event, so we’re here to help you navigate the frenzy of sales about to rain down upon us. Despite the two Prime Days and coinciding competitive retailer sales, Black Friday is the biggest shopping event of the year. And it’s no longer just one single day. Sales start weeks prior and continue long after your leftovers have been eaten. So, as the most significant savings event of the year approaches, we’re here to help you make the most of it online and offline.

Before we dive head first into the deals and discounts, it’s important to note that this “holiday” used to be predominantly an in-person shopping event anchored on the hours and days following Thanksgiving. With the birth of the internet and the increase in online shopping in recent years, it has spread across a number of days, pre- and post-Thanksgiving, with prices often hitting the lowest of the year. It typically marks the official kickoff to the holiday season and, over the years, has transformed into a bit of a shopping phenomenon. Black Friday 2023 saw year-over-year growth of more than 8% despite rising inflation and high cost of living. 2024 is poised to see growth as well, with early deals being one of the biggest trends of the year.

Top early Black Friday 2024 deals

To kickstart your Black Friday shopping spree, it’s essential to know the crucial dates to help capitalize on the savings. Here are the key dates for Black Friday 2024:

Black Friday Date : Black Friday falls on November 29, 2023 , but most deals will have kicked off days prior.

: Black Friday falls on , but most deals will have kicked off days prior. Small Business Saturday : Small Business Saturday is Saturday, November 30, 2023 , and is a day that encourages consumers to support local and small businesses.

: Small Business Saturday is Saturday, , and is a day that encourages consumers to support local and small businesses. Cyber Monday : Following Black Friday, Cyber Monday will be on December 1, 2023. This day is dedicated to online shopping, with various websites offering incredible discounts.

: Following Black Friday, Cyber Monday will be on This day is dedicated to online shopping, with various websites offering incredible discounts. Giving Tuesday: Giving Tuesday, December 2, 2023, is a global day of charitable giving to support and donate to various causes and nonprofit organizations.

The best Black Friday 2024 deals to look out for

If you’re gearing up for the shopping extravaganza that is Black Friday, you’re in for a treat because retailers roll out their most enticing deals, and while there are sales upon sales across all categories, some items are particularly worth keeping an eye out for.

Laptops: A common on-sale item for Black Friday, laptops are often priced with significant discounts on their average retail pricing.

A common on-sale item for Black Friday, laptops are often priced with significant discounts on their average retail pricing. Smartphones: Retailers are expected to drop prices on even the latest Android smartphones and iPhones bundled with gift cards worth hundreds.

Retailers are expected to drop prices on even the latest Android smartphones and iPhones bundled with gift cards worth hundreds. TVs: Major retailers will have deep drops on TVs, but stock can sell out quickly so it’s recommended to shop early for those deals.

Major retailers will have deep drops on TVs, but stock can sell out quickly so it’s recommended to shop early for those deals. Apple products: Apple productshave had some stellar discounts in recent months. With AirPods, AirPods Pro and iPads hit all-time lows during both Prime Days in 2024. We’re expecting to see those prices come around again on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Apple productshave had some stellar discounts in recent months. With AirPods, AirPods Pro and iPads hit all-time lows during both Prime Days in 2024. We’re expecting to see those prices come around again on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Toys: Typically, the best toy sales happen in December, but for the hottest toys of the season, you run the risk of missing out if you don’t purchase early.

Typically, the best toy sales happen in December, but for the hottest toys of the season, you run the risk of missing out if you don’t purchase early. Kitchen appliances: Small countertop kitchen appliances like air fryers, Keurig coffee makers and KitchenAid mixers are typically the ones to watch. These high-quality but high-priced kitchen items become much more affordable during this shopping holiday.

Small countertop kitchen appliances like air fryers, Keurig coffee makers and KitchenAid mixers are typically the ones to watch. These high-quality but high-priced kitchen items become much more affordable during this shopping holiday. Travel deals: Not all Black Friday deals are confined to products; travel is often an overlooked category, with online travel agencies and airlines offering major discounts.

Black Friday shopping tips and tricks

To make the most of Black Friday sales, you need to have a strategic plan in place. Here’s how to find the best deals: