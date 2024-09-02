Holiday Weekend on Prime Video: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season Two

On August 28th, Prime Video launched a global orc invasion of eight major cities around the world to help promote the second season premiere of hit Amazon Original series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Through ‘fake out of home’ (FOOH), physical builds in Times Square, anamorphic billboards, and social, influencer, and publicity engagement, the invasion signaled the arrival of a darker, more dangerous season with an army of Orcs, and Damrod the Hill-troll, on the loose.

Prime Video worked with experiential agency Unobtanium to build out a physical space in the heart of Times Square that showed the aftermath of rampaging Orcs in New York City, now dubbed ‘New Orc City.’ This area, which showcased a ravaged newsstand, was placed directly under the show’s existing anamorphic Times Square billboards. Prime Video also worked with the agency Lunar on all the FOOH designs seen around the world, which highlighted Orcs and Damrod invading the following eight cities: New York, Los Angeles, Ouro Preto, Brazil, London, Buenos Aires, Campeche City, Mexico, Sydney and Bantayan Island in the Philippines.

The first three Season Two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power will premiere at midnight PT/3:00am ET on August 29, 2024, with additional new episodes streaming at the same time each Thursday thereafter until the gripping season finale on October 3, 2024.

In Season Two of The Rings of Power, Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without an army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will. Building on Season One’s epic scope and ambition, the new season plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity. Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots—as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all… each other.

ABOUT THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER

The first season of The Rings of Power has been an unprecedented success, viewed by more than 100 million people worldwide, with more than 32 billion minutes streamed. The highly anticipated series attracted more than 25 million global viewers on its first day, marking the biggest premiere in the history of Prime Video, and also debuted as the No. 1 show on Nielsen’s overall streaming chart in its opening weekend. The show has driven more Prime sign-ups worldwide during its launch window than any other previous content to date. The season finale also created a global cultural moment, with multiple series-themed hashtags, including #TheRingsofPower and others, trending in 27 countries across Twitter for over 426 cumulative hours throughout the weekend.

The second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is produced by showrunners and executive producers J.D. Payne & Patrick McKay. They are joined by executive producers Lindsey Weber, Callum Greene, Justin Doble, Jason Cahill, and Gennifer Hutchison, along with co-executive producer and director Charlotte Brändström, producers Kate Hazell and Helen Shang, and co-producers Clare Buxton, Andrew Lee, Glenise Mullins, and Matthew Penry-Davey. Additional Season Two directors include Sanaa Hamri and Louise Hooper.



ABOUT PRIME VIDEO

