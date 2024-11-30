Holiday Weekend- Glitter and Greed: The Lisa Frank Story to Premiere December 5 on Prime Video

Prime Video announced Glitter and Greed: The Lisa Frank Story will premiere December 5. The four-part documentary series exploring the popular Lisa Frank brand will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.



Glitter and Greed: The Lisa Frank Story is a four-part documentary that penetrates the neon-hued world of Lisa Frank Inc., a brand that defined girlhood for a generation of Americans only to seemingly disappear overnight. Behind the rainbows and psychedelic illustrations, we unravel a nostalgia-soaked, stranger-than-fiction tale that takes us into the hidden world that has been lurking at the heart of the company for decades. Glitter and Greed: The Lisa Frank Story features never-before-seen footage and over twenty interviews with Lisa Frank, Inc insiders, enthusiasts, and journalists.



The series is produced by Maxine Productions, a part of Sony Pictures Television – Nonfiction (SPTNF). Executive producers for Maxine Productions are Mary Robertson and Lisa Kalikow, and Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman are executive producers for SPTNF. Arianna LaPenne is director and co-executive producer.



