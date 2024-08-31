Holiday Weekend: CBS has high hopes for their new season.

News Talk Florida
CBS today announced fall premiere dates for its five new and 15 returning series for the 2024-25 primetime schedule. The official “CBS PREMIERE WEEK” kicks off with a full week of original episodes beginning Monday, Oct. 14 with the 22nd season premiere of NCIS, and two hours of the new drama NCIS: ORIGINS starring Austin Stowell as a young Leroy Jethro Gibbs and narrated by Mark Harmon.

The fall lineup includes two special “Sneak Peeks” prior to CBS PREMIERE WEEK: The new Thursday night drama series MATLOCK, starring Kathy Bates, on Sunday, Sept. 22 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) with a strong lead in from the 57th season premiere of 60 MINUTES, and the new Wednesday night action-adventure reality competition series THE SUMMIT, set in the New Zealand Alps and hosted by Manu Bennett, on Sunday, Sept. 29 (9:00-10:30 PM, ET; 8:30-10:00 PM, PT) with a powerful lead in following an NFL ON CBS doubleheader and an original 60 MINUTES.

In addition, the hit reality series SURVIVOR debuts its 47th season with a two-hour episode on Wednesday, Sept. 18 (8:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT), and BLUE BLOODS returns in CBS PREMIERE WEEK for its 14th and final season on Friday, Oct. 18 (9:00-10:00 PM, ET/PT). TV’s #1 series TRACKER returns Sunday, Oct. 27.

The following is the “Sneak Peeks” and CBS Premieres Schedule:

(**All times are ET/PT unless noted). (Bold series titles denote season premieres or sneak peeks.)

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18

8:00-10:00 PMSURVIVOR (47th season premiere)*Regular 8:00-9:30 PM timeslot begins Wednesday, Sept. 25.

SATURDAY, SEPT. 21

9:00-11:00 PM48 HOURS (37th season premiere)*Regular 10:00-11:00 PM timeslot begins Saturday, Sept. 28.

SUNDAY, SEPT. 22

7:00-8:00 PM60 MINUTES (57th season premiere) 
8:00-9:00 PMMATLOCK (Sneak Peek)*Regular 9:00-10:00 PM Thursdaytimeslot begins Oct. 17

SUNDAY, SEPT. 29

7:00-7:30 PM, ETNFL ON CBS doubleheader 
7:30-9:00 PM, ET7:00-8:30 PM, PT 60 MINUTES*90 minute episode
9:00-10:30 PM, ET8:30-10:00 PM, PTTHE SUMMIT (Sneak Peek)*Regular 9:30-11:00 PM Wednesday timeslot begins Oct. 16. 
10:30-11:30 PM, ET10:00-11:00 PM, PTBIG BROTHER (original episode)

SUNDAY, OCT. 6

7:00-8:00 PM 8:00-10:00 PM 10:00-11:00 PMNFL ON CBS doubleheader AMERICAN MUSIC AWARDS (AMAs) BIG BROTHER (original episode)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9

8:00-9:30 PMSURVIVOR 
9:30-11:00 PMTHE SUMMIT (encore of first episode)

THURSDAY, OCT. 10

8:00-9:00 PMBIG BROTHER (original episode) 
9:00-10:00 PMMATLOCK (encore of first episode) 
10:00-11:00 PMELSBETH (rebroadcast)

SUNDAY, OCT. 13

7:00-8:30 PM60 MINUTES*90 minute episode 
8:30-10:00 PMBIG BROTHER (season finale) 

CBS PREMIERE WEEK – MONDAY, OCT. 14

8:00-9:00 PMNCIS (22nd season premiere)*Regular 9:00-10:00 PM timeslot begins Monday, Oct. 21. 
9:00-11:00 PMNCIS: ORIGINS (series premiere)*Regular 10:00-11:00 PM timeslot begins Monday, Oct. 21.

TUESDAY, OCT. 15

8:00-9:00 PMFBI (seventh season premiere) 
9:00-10:00 PMFBI: INTERNATIONAL (fourth season premiere) 
10:00-11:00 PMFBI: MOST WANTED (sixth season premiere)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 16

8:00-9:30 PMSURVIVOR 
9:30-11:00 PMTHE SUMMIT (second episode)

THURSDAY, OCT. 17

8:00-8:30 PMGEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE (series premiere) 
8:30-9:00 PMGHOSTS (fourth season premiere) 
9:00-10:00 PMMATLOCK (second episode) 
10:00-11:00 PMELSBETH (second season premiere)

FRIDAY, OCT. 18

8:00-9:00 PMS.W.A.T. (eighth season premiere) 
9:00-10:00 PMFIRE COUNTRY (third season premiere) 
10:00-11:00 PMBLUE BLOODS (Return of remaining episodes of 14th final season)

MONDAY, OCT. 21

8:00-8:30 PMTHE NEIGHBORHOOD (seventh season premiere) 
8:30-9:00 PMPOPPA’S HOUSE (series premiere) 
9:00-10:00 PMNCIS 
10:00-11:00 PMNCIS: ORIGINS

SUNDAY, OCT. 27

7:00-7:30 PM, ETNFL ON CBS doubleheader 
7:30-8:30 PM, ET7:00-8:00 PM, PT 60 MINUTES
8:30-9:30 PM, ET8:00-9:00 PM, PTTRACKER (second season premiere)*Regular 8:00-9:00 PM timeslot begins Sunday, Nov. 3 
9:30-10:30 PM, ET9:00-10:00 PM, PTTHE EQUALIZER (fifth season premiere)*Regular 9:00-10:00 PM timeslot begins Sunday, Nov. 3

As previously announced, the returning series THE AMAZING RACE and new series WATSON and HOLLYWOOD SQUARES are currently planned for the second half of the 2024-25 broadcast season.