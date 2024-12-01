Holiday Weekend – BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE Begins Streaming Exclusively On Max December 6

This week, “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” will premiere on Paramount+. The 2024 hit, a legacy sequel to the 1988 horror-comedy, reunites director Tim Burton with stars Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, and Michael Keaton, and introduces a new cast including Burton’s collaborator from “Wednesday,” Jenna Ortega. The film chronicles the Deetz family as they grieve their patriarch and encounter various afterlife entities. “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” swelled to a box office of $451.1 million during its theatrical run, ranking it as the eighth highest-grossing film of the year globally.

Warner Bros. Pictures previously announced that “Beetlejuice” will start streaming on Max on Friday, December 6. Versions of the movie in American Sign Language (ASL) and Língua Brasileira De Sinais (LIBRAS) will be available, featuring performances by Sophia Morales and Andrey Baptista, respectively. Additionally, they have confirmed that following the streaming release, the movie’s official television premiere will occur on HBO linear on Saturday, December 7 at 6:10 PM ET.

What This Means For Beetlejuice Beetlejuce

The fact that the movie is debuting on television so close to its streaming debut shows that Warner Bros. Pictures is prepared to have the movie take the at-home audience by storm. If they play their cards right, the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice release could have a similarly robust second life on streaming after its dazzling theatrical run that saw it earn more than five times the original $84.6 million gross of the original Beetlejuice.

It seems that Warner Bros. knows that they need to get an early foothold in the holiday viewing marketplace. At-home viewing will likely be more robust during the first full weekend of December, because that period sees a slight lull between the releases of major theatrical blockbusters, allowing Beetlejuice Beetlejuice to shine. The only new release that weekend is the debut of A24’s Y2K, but that quieter release is sandwiched between the huge Thanksgiving releases Wicked, Gladiator II, and Moana 2 as well as upcoming Christmas tentpoles including Kraven the Hunter, Sonic the Hedgehog 3, and Mufasa: The Lion King.