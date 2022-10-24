‘He Is A Liberal Democrat’: Tucker Mauls Evan McMullin For ‘Independent’ Senate

Harold Hutchison

Fox News host Tucker Carlson blasted independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin Friday evening, claiming the former presidential candidate is a “liberal Democrat.”

“[Evan McMullin]’s running for Senate in the state of Utah against the incumbent Mike Lee and amazingly, he could win, he could actually win. Now, if McMullin does win, his vote could very well give Democrats control of the U.S. Senate. How did this happen? How is this possible? It doesn’t make sense. Utah is a conservative, highly Republican state,” Carlson said. “Evan McMullin has the same politics and worldview as Pete Buttigieg, he is a liberal Democrat. But he is not running as a liberal Democrat and that’s the key to his success this year. Evan McMullin is running instead as an independent. Many voters appear to be under the impression he actually is independent. But he is not. That’s a lie, a transparent lie. Evan McMullin is roughly as independent as Kamala Harris is. He is considerably less independent than, say, Ilhan Omar.”

WATCH:

McMullin ran for president as an independent in 2016 and garnered less than 1% of the vote nationally. The Utah Democratic Party endorsed McMullin’s Senate candidacy in April, CNN reported.

Carlson also hammered McMullin over an apparent flip-flop on abortion, showing an interview with MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan where McMullin said reversing Roe v. Wade was “not the way to go forward on this issue.” The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade in June.

Carlson also hammered McMullin for his endorsement of Joe Biden in 2020 and for repeating Democratic talking points.

“So, after endorsing Biden for office — and lots of people did, that’s OK, don’t call it independent. Evan McMullin did not act independently. Just the opposite,” Carlson said. “He proceeded to crib his personal opinions directly from Karine Jean-Pierre and the other geniuses in the White House PR office.”

Carlson then said Utah voters deserved to know if McMullin was being honest about who he was, claiming he would undermine the voters.

“If voters in Utah want to elect a liberal Democrat, if they want to elect another Pete Buttigieg and they think that Pete Buttigieg’s politics or McMullin’s politics represent the politics of the families of Utah, then go ahead and do it. But don’t lie, be transparent. Say who you are. You are a liberal Democrat,” Carlson concluded.

McMullin did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

