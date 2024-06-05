He Belongs In Prison!: Hearing Goes Off Rails When MTG Refuses To Call Fauci ‘Doctor

JASON COHEN

A Monday hearing became contentious when Georgia Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene refused to call Dr. Anthony Fauci a doctor.

Fauci, who was formerly the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), testified to the House Oversight Committee on Monday. Greene refused to call Fauci “doctor,” instead referring to him as “mister,” saying he does not deserve the title and that he should be in prison, with members objecting to her choice of words.

“Mr. Fauci, you were quoted on CBS ‘Face the Nation’ saying, ‘it’s easy to criticize, but they’re really criticizing science, because I represent science. Do you represent science, Mr. Fauci?” Greene asked.

Fauci declined to give a yes or no answer, leading to a clash, but he asserted he is a scientist.

Greene then brought up how NIAID, under Fauci, directed $424,455 to researchers at the University of Georgia in September 2020 to infect dozens of beagles with disease-causing parasites in order to test an experimental drug on them, according to documents obtained by White Coat Waste Project (WCW) and reviewed by the Daily Caller.

“I want to tell you this is disgusting and evil, what you signed off on and these experiments that happened to beagles paid for by the American taxpayer, and I want you to know Americans don’t pay their taxes for animals to be tortured like this, so this type of science that you are representing, Mr. Fauci, is abhorrent and it needs to stop,” Greene said.

“You’re not doctor you’re Mr. Fauci,” she added.

Democratic Rep. Jamie Raskin of Maryland objected to Greene over not calling Fauci a doctor, with Greene protesting.

“In terms of the rules of decorum, are we allowed to deny that a doctor is a doctor just because we don’t want him to be a doctor?” Raskin asked.

“Yes, because in my time, that man does not deserve to have a license. As a matter of fact, it should be revoked and he belongs in prison,” Greene said.

The hearing then delved into contentiousness with representatives saying Greene’s questioning was inappropriate and violated rules, before she continued on.

Greene was told to call Fauci by his title.

“You belong in prison, Dr. Fauci,” she concluded.

