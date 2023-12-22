Harvard President Requests Even More Corrections To Her Academic Work As Plagiarism Accusations Mount

Brandon Poulter

Harvard President Claudine Gay will request three new corrections to her Ph.D. dissertation following multiple plagiarism allegations, according to The Harvard Crimson.

Gay submitted two corrections to academic articles Friday involving “quotation marks and citations” but was the subject of fresh plagiarism allegations on Tuesday. Now, Gay is submitting additional corrections following a review undertaken by the Harvard Corporation, the university’s highest governing board; however, the Corporation said Gay’s actions did not constitute serious wrongdoing, according to the Crimson.

The Corporation said a review of Gay’s works conducted after plagiarism accusations in October — which resulted in Gay requesting corrections in early December — “found no violation of Harvard’s standards for research misconduct.” But fresh plagiarism allegations released Tuesday accused Gay of over 40 instances of plagiarism in several of her works.

The new corrections do not address all of the plagiarism allegations. The first round of corrections also did not address all of the allegations at the time, including several examples from when Gay was a student, according to CNN.

Harvard’s student newspaper reviewed Gay’s papers in early December and found that some of her scholarly works could have violated the university’s academic dishonesty policies.

The Harvard Corporation previously admitted that they had known of the accusations since late October, though they didn’t make a public statement about the matter until Dec. 12. The Corporation has not called Gay’s works acts of plagiarism, and major left-leaning news outlets have now publicly questioned the university’s decision to do so, including the Boston Globe and CNN.

Gay came under fire following comments made at the House Education Committee Dec. 5, where she, University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill and Massachusetts Institute of Technology President Sally Kornbluth refused to say if calling for the genocide of Jews constituted violations of the universities’ codes of conduct. The House Education Committee opened an investigation into all three colleges’ “learning environments, policies, and disciplinary procedures” following the hearing.

The committee expanded its investigation into Harvard to include the accusations of plagiarism against Gay Wednesday.

Harvard’s Honor Council reviewed 138 cases of “academic integrity cases” during the 2020-2021 school year and 99 of them resulted in an “academic dishonesty violation.” Over 27 students were forced to withdraw from Harvard due to “academic dishonesty violations,” which includes plagiarism.

Harvard and Gay did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

